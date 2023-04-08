Carlos Sainz Lends His Company Kart to a Special ‘Guest’; Fans Love the ‘Crossover’ Between the Two

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took to his social media handle on April 8 and revealed that he lent his kart to a special guest. The Spaniard is one of the most likeable personalities in F1 and has many friends.

The kart Sainz lent to one of his mates is from the karting track he owns: Carlos Sainz Karting. As per the description, Carlos Sainz Karting owns some of the ‘best karting tracks in Madrid and Las Rozas’.

Carlos Sainz lends his kart to Pierre Gasly

Taking to his social media accounts, Carlos Sainz shared an image of him having shared one of his karts with Pierre Gasly. He captioned the post by asking Gasly to be his ‘guest’.

Looked who I had to lend my kart today in @CSainz_Karting! Be my guest @PierreGASLY! pic.twitter.com/3mj2IlE5dF — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 8, 2023

Several fans replied to the post by appreciating the ‘crossover’ between the two despite being in rival teams. Sainz drives for Ferrari while Gasly drives for Alpine.

Sainz and Gasly have contrasting starts to 2023 season

Despite Ferrari‘s difficult start to the 2023 season, Carlos Sainz seems to have begun reasonably well. He has so far finished fourth in Bahrain, sixth in Saudi Arabia and twelfth in Australia. Had it not been for a five-second penalty, the Spaniard would have also finished fourth in Australia.

Consequently of these results, Sainz is currently fifth in the championship with 20 points. He is 18 points behind fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton and a further seven points behind compatriot Fernando Alonso.

On the other hand, Pierre Gasly has had a mediocre start to life at Alpine after his move from AlphaTauri. The Frenchman kickstarted the new campaign by finishing ninth in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before suffering from a DNF in Australia.

Following these below-par results, he finds himself down in 14th in the championship with just four points. While Gasly is currently level on points with teammate Esteban Ocon, this would not be the start he would have expected after moving to a team that finished fourth in the championship last season.

Both drivers will now hope for a better race in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix take places from April 28 to 30.