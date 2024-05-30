Carlos Sainz’s Future Boils Down to One Team He Can Make a Pitstop At Before Something Big in 2026

Despite his experience, racing prowess, and recent output, Carlos Sainz’s future is still uncertain. After Ferrari unceremoniously dropped him, he has become a part of the chaotic driver’s market for 2025. However, his options are limited, according to F1 journalist Joe Saward. In his latest column, Saward suggests,

“Sainz’s best sensible choice would have to be Williams because the team will pay him the same as Audi and is on the way up, albeit not as rapidly as they would like. Williams will have a Mercedes engine in 2026, and that is likely to be in the hunt. And so, the Williams package looks like a lot better short-term deal than Audi would be.”

Saward then adds that Williams can offer Sainz a deal till 2026 and an option to extend. Therefore, the Spaniard will have a better idea of the grid’s hierarchy after the first year under new regulations.

So, if all parties get on the same page in the coming weeks, an announcement can be made as soon as the Spanish GP. Hence, Saward believes that the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull, and Audi are all out of the equation now despite each of these outfits having been linked with Sainz at some point since the start of this season.

Saward suggests Mercedes wants to focus on Kimi Antonelli. In preparation for his arrival, Mercedes reportedly want a seat warmer for 2025, and Sainz is anything but that.

Meanwhile, a return to his old team is also ruled out for Sainz as Red Bull is satisfied with their current lineup. Sergio Perez is performing optimally at the moment, but continued poor performances might reopen the doors for Sainz. However, the Spaniard’s reunion with Max Verstappen, his old teammate, might further upset the team harmony.

As for Audi, the team will unlikely be competitive from the get-go. The current state of Sauber is considered to be a factor in why Audi is likely to have a slow growth trajectory.

Moreover, there are also hints of internal politics within Audi’s structure which is never ideal for a constructor. While new rumors continue to come out every day, Sainz has admitted he has more clarity now.

Carlos Sainz reveals there is more clarity about his future than ever before

With Carlos Sainz’s future up in the air even before the season began, the Spaniard was part of the rumor mill from the get-go. However, after four months, there is clarity to the point of certainty.

During the Monaco GP weekend, the 29-year-old admitted he’s more aware about his future than he’s ever been. He also revealed once he makes up his mind, the process will be fast-tracked.

As quoted by Crash.net, he said, “Behind the scenes I know more. I’m just going to put all the options on the table and take the right decision. I can just tell you once I make my mind up. Everything will happen very quickly and it’s all about putting everything together I feel like I need on my next new contract.”

The veteran F1 driver has some specific demands regarding his contract length. Therefore, once he comes across an offer suitable to his needs and one that meets all his criteria, Carlos Sainz will reveal the next step of his career.