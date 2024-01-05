“Two Total Wank*rs!”- Ralf Schumacher Once Faced Eddie Jordan’s Uncensored Wrath Following Costly Teammate Error

Eddie Jordan spent the better part of a decade in F1 as team owner of Jordan and has worked with some of the best drivers of all time, including seven-time champion Michael Schumacher. Interestingly, it was the 55-year-old’s younger brother, Ralf, who once made the costliest mistake Jordan had to deal with as an owner. The mistake made Jordan go ballistic and he even threatened to sack the 48-year-old German driver.

In the Formula for Success podcast with David Coulthard, Jordan narrates his most difficult moment as a team owner/principal. Jordan, now 75 years old, recalled an incident that took place at the 1997 Argentine GP, involving his two drivers at the time – Giancarlo Fisichella and Ralf Schumacher.

Jordan states that the two drivers were P2 and P3 respectively, and were fighting for the position. Any boss would be nervous in a situation like that, but he ordered his drivers to not do anything rash.

Despite his demand, the two came together and cost the team a potential double podium. Jordan states that his outburst following this crash was so vicious that most of the liberal media of the world would have censored it.

“I told them that they were two total wankers. And they didn’t deserve to be in a car. That I was gonna sack them when I got them back,” explained Jordan.

Years have passed since that incident took place. Yet, Jordan refuses to see the funny side of what happened. Even the host Coulthard was a bit taken aback at how furious the Irishman said he was and admitted that he couldn’t comprehend the same.

Ralf Schumacher’s mistake cost Jordan their first F1 win

Although Jordan was a very big name in F1, they were never quite as successful on the race track. That is why the 1997 Argentine GP debacle haunts Eddie Jordan to this date.

“Oh my god, I didn’t recall that race,” Coulthard quickly commented. “I can only imagine. Because I’ve never seen you that angry. But I have seen you angry and I can imagine you were off the scale there.”

Jordan’s revelation of the incident involving Fisichella and Ralf Schumacher was in reply to a question asked by Coulthard, and it brought back arguably his worst moment as a team owner. Jordan revealed that Schumacher managed to salvage a P3 finish, but Fisichella crashed out.

In his opinion, it was their only chance at getting, not just a double podium, but a 1-2 finish. This is what led to Eddie Jordan giving his two drivers a vicious, uncensored tongue-lashing.