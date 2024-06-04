Carlos Sainz’s GF Rebecca and Ex-GF Isa Might Have Come Face to Face at Mega Fashion Event

The Spanish edition of the renowned Elle magazine recently hosted the ELLE Style Awards 2024 at the Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid on Monday. This glamorous event brought together some of the best-known faces from the world of fashion, beauty, and cinema, along with many international stars. Among the notable attendees were the current and ex-girlfriends of Carlos Sainz: Rebecca Donaldson and Isa Hernáez.

The Instagram page @f1gossipofficial pointed out their attendance, noting, “Our followers noticed that in addition to Rebecca (Carlos’ current gf), Isa, who is a journalist, and Carlos’ ex-girlfriend, is also at the same event!”

Rebecca Donaldson’s presence on the red carpet wasn’t surprising, given her successful modeling career. On the other hand, Isa Hernaez, who is a journalist and a press officer at Scalpers Company and Victoria Collection, might have been there to cover stories or scoop out some interesting details for her podcast ‘Esta de Moda’.

If Rebecca and Isa had come face-to-face during the awards show, it could have been an awkward encounter. Considering Isa and Carlos were together for six years before their breakup in mid-2023, such a meeting would surely have sparked some tension.

And while it is unknown if they actually encountered each other, they lit the night up with their presence on the red carpet.

Rebecca and Isa flaunted their fashionable outfits at the ELLE Style Awards

Both women made quite an impression on the red carpet. Rebecca Donaldson wore a white, intricate design dress that looked like it was if a net-like or crochet material. The semi-transparent dress had a matching bodysuit underneath, giving a glimpse of her skin. She chose not to wear any visible accessories and styled her hair in a wet, wavy look that fell naturally around her shoulders.

Isa Hernáez, on the other hand, wore a light blue, sheer dress with a delicate, gauzy texture. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and was cinched at the waist with a thin belt, giving it a flowy and elegant appearance. She wore a neat silver-ish bracelet on her right wrist as an accessory and styled her hair in a neat updo with a few loose strands framing her face.

Carlos Sainz and Isa Hernáez ended their relationship in mid-2023, with the breakup becoming public just before the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023. Despite rumors of infidelity, neither party confirmed these claims. Isa later confirmed their split during a public event in early June.

Shortly after his breakup with Isa, the Ferrari driver started dating Rebecca. They were first seen together in June 2023, and their relationship became more evident by August 2023 when they were spotted celebrating Sainz’s win at the Singapore Grand Prix.