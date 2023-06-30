Charles Leclerc Admits Major Progress in Continuing His $24,000,000 Dream Ferrari Run

Charles Leclerc, whose contract runs out at the end of the 2024 F1 season, has just given fans a major update about his future at Ferrari. The Monegasque driver admitted to having had positive talks with the team, about continuing his dream run at his favorite team.

Advertisement

Leclerc made his F1 debut in 2018 and just a year later, joined Ferrari. Since then, he has been labeled as the man who will bring title glory back to Maranello. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to fulfill that particular destiny, more due to Ferrari’s own faults.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Charles_Leclerc/status/1662897912462864386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Multiple strategy errors, mechanical issues, and poor decision-making behind the scenes have added to Leclerc’s frustration during his stint with Ferrari. This has led to rumors about him considering an exit emerging. However, he insists that he is happy in Maranello, and has no plans to shift his focus to another camp.

Charles Leclerc confirms progress in ensuring his Ferrari extension

Leclerc signed a five-year deal with Ferrari back in 2019, which will run out at the end of the 2024 season. According to Sportac, he will earn $24,000,000 from the “Scuderia” during this campaign. This makes him one of the highest-earning F1 drivers on the grid currently.

As per Leclerc, he is now starting talks with Ferrari, to ensure that his $ 24,000,000-a-year stay, extends beyond the 2024 season. Of course, being one of the most popular and talented drivers in F1 means that he will get a salary hike with more perks. However, the details behind those haven’t been revealed yet.

Ahead of the Austrian GP, Leclerc gave fans a major update. “I still don’t have it in mind,” the 25-year-old said as per Minutod. “When I say ‘slowly’ we started talking about It’s just here and there, but nothing special, nothing specific.”

Leclerc happy to fulfill his Ferrari dream despite Mercedes rumors

Leclerc’s performance has suffered a lot over the last few years, mainly because of Ferrari’s problems. Many rumors about him considering a move to other teams came up, with Mercedes being the strongest potential candidate. Leclerc, however, shut all those rumors up ahead of the Austrian GP.

Advertisement

“Again, I feel that there is a long way to go,” he said. “And I don’t think now is the time to start to talk about it. I love Ferrari, so I’m happy here.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1674464954668183552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Currently, Charles Leclerc is currently 7th in the drivers’ championship standings with 54 points to his name. He will be hoping for a repeat of Ferrari’s pace in Canada, as he looks to climb up the standings with a decent points haul in Spielberg.