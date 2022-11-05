Charles Leclerc claims he would’ve signed the $12 Million a year only if Ferrari fulfil this wish

May 7, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco exits his car after winning the pole position following qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc completed 100 Grand Prix starts in F1 with the 2022 Mexican GP. In the 4 seasons, he has spent with Ferrari, Leclerc has claimed 18 Poles, 5 race wins and 23 podiums. But he filed to end Ferrari’s 15-year wait to win the drivers title.

Ferrari’s last World Champion remains Kimi Raikkonen who claimed the title in 2007. But the Monegasque has been touted to be a future World Champion for Ferrari.

Leclerc feels the Italian team is the right place to pursue his fight for the Championship. And it is only for this reason Leclerc has extended his stay with Ferrari. He said, “I wouldn’t have because I would only sign for winning the world championship!”

Ferrari has suffered a difficult season in 2022 losing both the constructors and drivers title to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc is positive about how far the team have come after enduring 2 difficult campaigns.

Charles Leclerc shares his most memorable moments with Ferrari

After a stellar debut in 2019 with Ferrari, Charles Leclerc established his name amongst the Tifosi. After a memorable win in Spa and Monza, Leclerc was awarded a $12 Million a year contract until the 2024 season.

Leclerc has been associated with Ferrari since 2016 when he joined the Maranello academy. The honour to drive for Ferrari is very special to all racers. But Leclerc outlined his two most memorable for the team in Red.

Leclerc recalled, “Two moments come to mind, both of 2019. The first presentation of the car, where I debuted in red overalls.”

He adds, “And then the victory in Monza. Here, I understood what it really means to be a Ferrari driver, I felt firsthand the passion that exists for this team.”

“I want to win the title in 2023 with Ferrari”

Despite losing a 46-point lead to Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc is optimistic about challenging for the 2023 title. And the Monegasque believes that he will stay with Ferrari until he accomplishes his goal.

He said, “I have always loved Ferrari, I want to win a World title with this team, and I want to do it as soon as possible. When the time comes to evaluate the future I’ll think about it, but I love this team.”

Somebody put the Top Gun theme tune over Charles Leclerc’s sunset lap in Austin and it’s absolutely perfect 😍 pic.twitter.com/Jgtq1rqHjJ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 3, 2022

Leclerc outlined Ferrari President John Elkann’s ambition of bringing the F1 championship to Maranello by 2026. And the 5-GP winning driver believes the learnings from the failed 2022 campaign will push them towards this motive.

But Leclerc believes he can’t wait until the said deadline. He adds, “I am very impatient, I will prepare and do everything possible to be World Champion in 2023.”

