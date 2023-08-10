Charles Leclerc Comments on Potential Split With Carlos Sainz at Ferrari

The F1 2023 campaign is currently on summer break and, this year the rumors surrounding drivers and their team have made even the break entertaining for the fans. The latest one involves Ferrari with Charles Leclerc reportedly nearing signing a blockbuster $198,500,000 extension with the team. Meanwhile, his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz is rumored to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Audi. With reports suggesting that the two Ferrari teammates may split up, Leclerc has explained why he does not believe it would be wise for the Spaniard to leave the team.

As for Sainz, the speculations of him wanting to leave Ferrari began ever since he voiced his concerns about the Italian outfit not signing a contract extension with him. The Spaniard had raised concerns with Ferrari leaving his future in the air, and him wanting to have clarity about the same before the next season begins.

Charles Leclerc believes Carlos Sainz would make the “wrong decision” if he leaves

While speaking in a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Leclerc explained why he believes Carlos Sainz should stay at Ferrari. As quoted by as.com, the Monegasque said, “He (Sainz) would be making the wrong decision if he leaves. I can work well with Carlos, even if there is a lot of competition between us“.

Even though Leclerc and Sainz seem to have a strong relationship off the track, it is pertinent to note that they have had moments of tension during Grand Prix weekends. One such moment was witnessed during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend when Sainz slammed Ferrari for seemingly compensating Leclerc after his poor pit stop at the event.

However, even though the rumors linking Sainz to Audi have gained steam recently, an individual from the entourage of the Spaniard dismissed the claims completely. As quoted by itmotorsport.com, they said, “Plan A is Ferrari. Plan B is Ferrari and plan C also remains Ferrari“.

Hence, it seems that the ball is in Ferrari’s court to decide if they want to extend their partnership with the 28-year-old or not. On the other hand, when it comes to Leclerc, he seems to be nearing a long-term contract extension with Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc will sign a $198,500,000 contract extension with Ferrari

According to a report issued by sportune.20minutes.fr, Charles Leclerc is closer than ever to sign a five-year extension with Ferrari. The report states that this deal will have a complicated 2+3 formula.

This means that the Monegasque’s deal will not have any exit clauses for the first two seasons. However, since F1 will undergo rule changes from the 2026 season onwards, the 25-year-old will have exit clauses based on performances.

As a result, Leclerc will have the opportunity to free himself from his contract if he chooses to do so. This news does not bode well for Carlos Sainz, who still awaits confirmation about his future.