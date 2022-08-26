5 Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc credits his former teammate for his success

Ferrari Driver, Charles Leclerc has named his former teammate and four-time World Champion as his strongest opponent in F1 yet.

While Carlos Sainz is the only driver to beat him in his Formula 1 career, Charles Leclerc named his former teammate Sebastian Vettel his strongest opponent in his Formula 1 career.

The Monegasque was asked whether his current teammate Carlos Sainz was the strongest opponent he faced. The 16-time polesitter replied to the question: “Among the strongest. Seb had enormous experience and if I became the driver I am, it is also thanks to what Seb taught me.”

The pair drove together for Ferrari during the 2019 and 2020 Formula 1 season. Leclerc managed to beat Vettel during both seasons of their partnership.

While the pair have clashed on track during those seasons, notably Brazil 2019 and Austria 2020, there has always been a level of mutual respect between the pair.

The pair also share a good off-track relationship. Leclerc revealed that Vettel had sent him a ‘comfort text’ after his crash in France. Leclerc has also previously described the four-time world champion as “an Older Brother”. While Vettel also touted Leclerc as the best Formula One talent in 15 years back in 2020.

Charles Leclerc credits his former Ferrari teammate for making him the driver he is today

Speaking to the media at the Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc credited Vettel for making him the driver he is today. Apart from naming the four-time world champion as the strongest opponent in his F1 career, the Monegasque also credited him for making him the driver he is today.

The 5-time race winner has become an extremely talented driver now. However, he would have to emulate his former teammate and win the next 9 races if he is to have any shot at the 2022 world championship.

