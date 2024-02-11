Charles Leclerc Enjoys the Upper Hand at Ferrari While Lewis Hamilton Is Told to Prepare For a Fight

Lewis Hamilton‘s recent move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season has stirred up questions about the hierarchy within the team. With Hamilton joining Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc, who has been with the team since 2019, the issue of who will be the lead driver arises. Will Ferrari continue to support Leclerc, or will they prioritize Hamilton’s experience and success? Addressing this specific query, Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has provided his viewpoint, which lies in favor of the Monegasque.

Ralf Schumacher suggests that with the upcoming lineup at the Prancing Horse, the clash between Hamilton and Leclerc can generate captivating dynamics on the grid. He told Sky Germany as quoted by Motorsport Week, “When Hamilton is at Ferrari he will try to be the team’s number one, but I think he will have to fight for it because Leclerc has been there for a long time.”

Schumacher also said that in his opinion Leclerc’s ability to handle a less compliant car, particularly with a sharp front end, could give him an advantage over Hamilton. The former Williams driver also foresees a challenging season ahead for both Ferrari and Mercedes. He suggests that the presence of one departing driver in each team will complicate the sharing of information.

Mercedes, for instance, is committed to supporting Hamilton’s title bid, necessitating full disclosure of information to him. However, in Ralf’s opinion, they must also be cautious about divulging too much because of ongoing car development.

Will Lewis Hamilton’s experience serve as a double-edged sword for him at Ferrari?

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is being hailed as one of the most talked-about driver transfers in the sport’s history. As a result, fans are eagerly anticipating this highly publicized switch. However, according to former British F1 driver David Coulthard, this move might present Hamilton with numerous challenges.

Coulthard said on the Formula for Success podcast, “Charles [Leclerc] is a young brilliantly fast race driver. He doesn’t have the World Championships and the experience of Lewis [Hamilton]. But I think he is a champion in waiting. So, that may well be where Lewis finds his greatest challenge.”

Despite Coulthard’s viewpoint, another potential challenge for Hamilton could stem from the team’s clear preference for Leclerc. Despite Leclerc’s lack of race wins last season, there were numerous occasions where Ferrari seemed to prioritize the Monegasque driver over Sainz.

Consequently, Ferrari may leverage Hamilton’s experience to support Leclerc in his championship quest. In this scenario, the seven-time world champion may find his wealth of experience working against him, especially in the face of a younger and possibly faster driver.