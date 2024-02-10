Lewis Hamilton Warned of the Storm That’s Coming at Ferrari – Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 is set in stone, and fans eagerly wait for the famous switch. It will mark a significant point in F1 history, as many claim it is the biggest driver transfer ever. While fans get restless to see Hamilton drive for Ferrari, British former F1 driver David Coulthard believes it won’t be a walk in the park for him.

Per an update provided on X by Ferrari News, Coulthard claims Hamilton will face his toughest challenge in the form of Charles Leclerc.

“Charles [Leclerc] is a young brilliantly fast race driver. He doesn’t have the World Championships and the experience of Lewis [Hamilton], but I think he is a champion in waiting. So, that may well be where Lewis finds his greatest challenge.”

Despite him not winning any races in 2023, Leclerc still stands as the driver Ferrari has their faith in. As such, it is no surprise they want to build their setup around him.

With Hamilton bringing his experience, the Italian outfit would want to use it to aid Leclerc in winning the championship. Given the same, the 7X world champion might see his own experience turn against him in the form of a younger and faster driver.

Charles Leclerc speaks to the media after the Lewis Hamilton news

Merely a week after Charles Leclerc signed a contract extension with Ferrari, news broke of Hamilton joining him in 2025. Under the circumstances, reports surfaced claiming Leclerc was far from happy with the news.

His initial reaction was that of shock and disappointment, as it meant he would no longer race alongside Carlos Sainz. However, speaking to the media for the first time since the news, Leclerc has opposing views.

Leclerc’s goal remains winning a world championship. A second-place finish would not satisfy him, and only winning makes him happy. He added that the team’s immediate goal is to close down the gap with Red Bull.

Furthermore, Leclerc talked about setting realistic targets that Ferrari can achieve. “You need to give yourself realistic targets as well, as much as we are always optimistic and try to do the best job possible.”