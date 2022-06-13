F1

“The problem is on Sunday” – Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher’s prestigious qualifying record with Ferrari

"The problem is on Sunday" - Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher's prestigious qualifying record with Ferrari
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Steph Curry is already in my company”: Shaq boldly puts Warriors superstar in his echelon of Top 10 players ahead of Game 5 against Celtics
Next Article
Valorant NA Playoffs: Teams, Schedule and When & Where the matches live
F1 Latest News
"The vibration may lead to early arthritic changes in the drivers"- Former F1 doctor on potential health effects porpoising can cause on drivers
“The vibration may lead to early arthritic changes in the drivers”- Former F1 doctor on potential health effects porpoising can cause on drivers

One of the main talking points of the 2022 F1 cars have been the amount…