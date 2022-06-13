“The problem is on Sunday” – Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher’s prestigious qualifying record with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record by scoring eight consecutive front-row starts for Ferrari.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has followed in Michael Schumacher’s footsteps by becoming the second driver in Ferrari’s history to score eight consecutive front-row starts.

However, despite having started all the eight races from the front row, Leclerc has only won two of them.

Going ahead into the Canadian GP, while it seems that Leclerc will once again start from the front row, it is hard to say if he will win. Nevertheless, if he does make a front-row start in Montreal, Leclerc will make history by having scored nine consecutive front-row with Ferrari.

The Monegasque driver has gained himself the reputation of Mister Saturday over the 2022 season.

Ferrari is failing Charles Leclerc

The Tifosi are disappointed and fuming over the Maranello-based team for showing no consistency. The fans waited for around ten years to see their favourite team at the top. While it did happen it does not seem to last for long.

Ferrari led both the constructors’ and the drivers’ standings at the beginning but soon lost it out to the Red Bull team.

It hurts again. But I’ll never give up. pic.twitter.com/JvTjR09Lm9 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) June 12, 2022

Leclerc had to retire from the race in the Spanish Grand Prix due to some reliability issues and the same happened again in Baku. Meanwhile, he fell from a comfortable P1 to P4 in Monaco due to a strategy blunder from the team.

Leclerc himself said that he was disappointed by how his team is not able to find a solution to their reliability issues.

