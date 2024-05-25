Charles Leclerc Exposes New Levels in Carlos Sainz Relationship

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have created a formidable bond over the years as teammates. During this time, both enjoyed success but as the end of their time together at Ferrari looms, Leclerc reveals a new depth in his friendship with the Spanish driver.

Ahead of his home race, Leclerc sat down for an interview, where he was asked if drivers consulted him for tips after moving to Monaco. He replied,

“With Carlos, we talked when he settled here. Yeah, we keep in touch pretty often.”

Among F1 drivers, moving to Monaco has become a very common practice over the years. And Leclerc being the only one who grew up in the Principality, knows it better than most. However, not everyone goes over to the 26-year-old, since they aren’t that close. Revealing how close they are, Leclerc’s comments state that Sainz doesn’t fall under that category.

Leclerc’s admission also confirmed rumors of Sainz’s move to Monaco. With many moving there even before their F1 careers properly kick-off, it could be said that Sainz has been late to jump on the bandwagon.

List of all F1 drivers who reside in Monaco

Low taxes, good weather, privacy and no swarm of fans surrounding them everywhere they go, F1 drivers have plenty of reasons to want to reside in Monaco. It is a dreamland for F1 drivers, which is why as many as nine drivers reside in the Principality today.

Charles Leclerc of course, grew up and continues to stay there. Apart from him, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen also reside in Monaco. Other drivers who join the list are Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and George Russell.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and Alex Albon too, stay in Monaco. And following Leclerc’s latest revelation, Carlos Sainz becomes a member of the club.