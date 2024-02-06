“I’ll Replace Lewis Hamilton”: Even Charles Leclerc Approves Tennis Star Alexander Zverev’s Bid for Mercedes Seat

Nobody anticipated the unexpected turn of events that happened on February 1, 2024. Lewis Hamilton shockingly deciding to move to Ferrari for 2025 took the F1 world by storm. It certainly boosts the dynamics of the Italian outfit with a seven-time champion coming on board. However, tennis star Alexander Zverev unknowingly foreshadowed and predicted this move and jokingly offered to replace the Briton at Mercedes. It certainly aged well, as the German admitted on Instagram recently.

Advertisement

In a clip from Netflix’s special docu-series on the ATP and WTA tours – ‘Break Point‘, Zverev introduced himself as Hamilton’s future replacement. He said, “I am Alexander Zverev. I am the reserve driver for Mercedes. And from next year onwards, I’ll replace Lewis Hamilton.”

He had hoped to use some humor to get the Break Point shooting started. However, it was a bull’s eye prediction. Zverev posted the clipping after Hamilton’s Ferrari move became official. This also got a like from the Briton’s future Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

The German captioned the post, “Well this aged well… @netflix FYI, @mercedesamgf1 – I’m ready!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C22ZqbUsZ3o/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Just like Leclerc, fans were amused and surprised by Zverev’s accurate foreshadowing. Given how Mercedes have a big vacuum now with Hamilton leaving, they are in search of a driver to replace the Briton in 2025.

Certainly, the 2024 Australian Open semi-finalist would like to keep some banter going until the Silver Arrows find a real replacement. For now, even Leclerc and everyone else is just absorbing the magnitude of what has transpired in the past few days.

Was Charles Leclerc aware of Lewis Hamilton’s bombshell move to Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton becoming Charles Leclerc’s teammate at Ferrari is something fans may have only fantasized about. This pairing includes two contrasting yet formidable drivers, and not just in age.

Advertisement

While both are superstar alpha drivers, they have different approaches to their racecraft. Still, Leclerc now has a different challenge and he is keenly looking forward to testing himself against one of the best F1 drivers. However, there have been contrasting reports that the Monegasque’s camp was unaware of Hamilton’s bombshell move.

Leclerc extended his expiring deal beyond the 2024 season for multiple years just a week before the Briton’s announcement. With Hamilton now set to join Leclerc as his new teammate, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport reported that the Monegasque’s camp were unaware of the Briton’s move.

It feels odd that Ferrari would keep the 26-year-old in the dark about signing such a high-profile driver. With Leclerc having negotiated with Ferrari on his extension for a while, there may have been some intimation to him and even Sainz.

Still, now that the move is official, the five-time race winner would want to gear himself up to tackle the challenge the 39-year-old brings next season. On paper, Ferrari‘s 2025 lineup seems the strongest on the grid with two insanely quick drivers.

If they can figure out their issues to produce a super competitive car, it will be ominous signs for champions Red Bull. However, there are also possibilities of sparks flying off between Leclerc and Hamilton, a rivalry dynamic that has so far been only respectful.