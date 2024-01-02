“Is Stake Becoming an F1 Team a Big Thing?” – Adin Ross Reacts to the Stake F1 Team Trailer

Alfa Romeo F1 team has officially changed their name to Stake F1 on this new year and has unveiled their new logo via a trailer across various social media platforms. The official identity of this Swiss team is Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber but they will be using “Stake F1” for their everyday routine.

Stake has been part of Formula 1 since 2023 when they joined Sauber as co-partners for that season. However, they have been promoted to sole title partner for the following 2024 season. Stake F1 would be on the grid for the following two seasons. In 2026, the team would undergo another rebranding as Audi would be taking over the Swiss team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1742042421872173171?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The reveal trailer for the rebranded Stake F1 also reached Adin Ross, a streamer on the Stake-owned platform Kick. He recently reacted to the trailer despite not knowing much about this motorsport. Because of this, the 23-year-old couldn’t fathom how big of a news it was for the F1 community.

Fans were amazed at Adin Ross’s ignorance when it came to F1

Formula One, commonly known as F1, is possibly the pinnacle of motorsports and has an evergrowing fanbase. So, Adin Ross’ ignorance of this motorsport surprised his audience. They couldn’t believe it when the American streamer questioned whether Stake having an F1 team was of any significance.

Adin’s fans took it upon themselves to inform their beloved streamer about how big of a deal it was. After his fans’ explanations in the livestream chat, the 23-year-old finally grasped why it is such crucial news for the Formula One community. One fan also informed that the team’s car would be called Sauber C44. However, the official name for the car will be Kick Sauber, as the Stake-owned streaming platform has the naming rights for the car’s chassis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kick_Clipz/status/1742078117412479275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CedricVega6807/status/1742105569706889281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now with Stake’s involvement in the motorsport, it would be interesting to see whether Ross will follow the sport or not. In the past, he has reacted to other sports events like FIFA World Cup 2022 on stream. Reacting to the F1 Grand Prix could be a game-changer for the 23-year-old, as he could grab the attention of a new audience.