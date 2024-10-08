mobile app bar

“Innocent” Yuki Tsunoda Reminds Alex Albon of Cats

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Alex Albon & Yuki Tsunoda

Credits- IMAGO / DeFodi

Alex Albon recently made an appearance at the Gulf Speed Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. There, he spoke about his well-known love for cats and made a quirky comparison between one and an F1 driver.

In the interview, which took place at a cat cafe, Albon was asked to pick an F1 driver from the current grid whom he would name a cat after. In response, he said, “Who reminds me of a cat the most? I think Yuki [Tsunoda]. [He is] young, innocent, small [and] different moods all the time!” 

Albon would know well, what traits represent a cat the best. After all, he is a very avid cat-lover, and has over 12 himself. He explained what draws him to cats is their personality. “Cats, they’ve got a bit of attitude. Like a girlfriend!” 

At the Gulf Festival, Albon also declared that if he weren’t an F1 racing driver, he would be a “cat lady, or a cat man.” 

But it isn’t just cats that Albon likes. Taking friendly swipes at Tsunoda is another thing the former Red Bull driver really enjoys.

When Albon made fun of Tsunoda’s height

Albon has occasionally made light-hearted jokes about Tsunoda’s stature. Earlier this year, Albon and his former teammate Logan Sargeant filmed a special feature with former World Champions Nigel Mansell and Jenson Button, for Williams.

After meeting Mansell, the duo discussed the weight regulations during the ‘golden era of F1’—from 1961 to 1994. While talking about how driver weight was not factored into the minimum weight limit, Albon humorously compared Tsunoda to four-time World Champion Alain Prost, who was known for his slim and light build.

Alex Albon making fun of Yuki Tsunoda’s height backstage during media day. Yuki: “Shut up.”
byu/PradaAndPunishment informula1

Imagine Yuki [Tsunoda]. Yuki would have been a five-time world champion by now! Unbelievable,” joked the Williams driver.

However, they share a good relationship, and Tsunoda knows Albon is just joking around, which is why he takes it all in good humor.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

