Charles Leclerc Informs Fans about Ferrari ”Upgrades” That Could Put Unstoppable Red Bull under ‘Pressure’

Max Verstappen and Red Bull enjoyed another dominant weekend during the second Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia. The Dutchman won the race in Jeddah by over 13 seconds from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, Ferrari once again had to settle for the final podium, but with Charles Leclerc on this occasion (Carlos Sainz in Bahrain). Even though the Monegasque finished over 18 seconds behind Verstappen, he yet believes that Ferrari’s “upgrades” could help him beat Red Bull.

As quoted by Junaid, Leclerc said, “In the last four months, we are the team that has improved the most. We need to keep working because we know the areas to improve. We have a few things coming, and I can’t say. But we will keep focused and working. And, hopefully, we can put them under pressure soon“.

Ferrari do seem to have made a step forward indeed as currently it seems that they are the second-fastest team, only behind reigning champions Red Bull. Meanwhile, last year, the Italian outfit only emerged as the second-quickest side towards the end of the campaign.

During the early stages of 2023, it was Aston Martin that seemed the second-quickest side. Then, even Mercedes and McLaren had their moments of grabbing the final podium spots, behind Red Bull.

However, come 2024, Ferrari seem to have a clear advantage over all these sides. It is just Max Verstappen’s perfection at the moment that is making it difficult for them to challenge Red Bull for wins.

The Dutchman has indeed been relentless as his win in Saudi Arabia marked his ninth consecutive victory. This is the second time that the 26-year-old has won nine or more races in a row, having won 10 consecutive last year from Miami to Monza.

Max Verstappen’s domination makes Red Bull clear favorites

As long as Max Verstappen continues his relentless, it will be very difficult for any of Red Bull’s rivals to challenge them this season. The Dutchman has been so dominant that even on tracks where Red Bull’s rivals seem to be close to them, it is the 26-year-old that often emerges as the differential.

Moreover, it is important to note that it will not just be Ferrari that will bring upgrades this year. Red Bull are also likely to bring their own upgrades as and when they feel they most need it. Furthermore, for Ferrari to pressurize Red Bull over the course of 2024, they will first need to gain confidence by registering a win themselves.

They only managed one victory last year when Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix in September. It is fair to say that the Prancing Horse will hope to get a win sooner this year.