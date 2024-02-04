Charles Leclerc Is Not a Fan of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Deal. But Why?

Ferrari’s sensational move to bring in Lewis Hamilton in 2025 did not sit well with Charles Leclerc and his entourage as per Italian media. The Maranello-based outfit is all set to let go of Carlos Sainz and have Hamilton don the red overalls in a move that might dethrone Leclerc from his number-one spot at Maranello in the coming months.

The Monegasque driver renewed his contract with the Italian team earlier this year. During this time, he had no idea about his team’s ultimate move. Now, as the decision has already been made, he can’t help but get himself tested against the very best of the sport.

Fulvio Solms, an F1 expert wrote in Corriere dello Sport on this as reported by FormulaPassion,

“If Leclerc stays ahead of him he will be a hero. If he keeps up with him, his reputation as the predestined will tarnish. The Monegasque and his clan were disappointed and shocked by Ferrari’s decision, which at the time of the extension a week ago did not imagine what was about to happen.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1753770955212456206?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Leclerc went on to become the number-one driver at Ferrari, after spending two years as Sebastian Vettel’s teammate since arriving from Sauber [Currently Stake F1 Team] in 2019. After Vettel left and Sainz joined, his position in the team became clear.

With Hamilton joining in 2025, Leclerc will need to give his best to keep his place. It is no longer a hidden agenda that Hamilton jumped the ship in search of performance. Therefore, the seven-time world champion will seek every opportunity to tarnish Leclerc’s chances and take the prominent role at Maranello.

How Lewis Hamilton’s arrival is also a risk for Charles Leclerc in the future?

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in Ferrari is a culmination of many factors. Apart from the search for performance, the British driver also arrived to take the role of brand ambassador in the future. Therefore, it is clear that Hamilton is going to stay in the team for long.

Furthermore, one can notice how Ferrari did not think twice before letting go of Sainz, a driver who was with them for three years, to bring in Hamilton, that too on a massive payroll. This shows that Leclerc and his entourage should take extra precautions and give their best in the near future.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1753133900925129140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, Charles Leclerc wants to be a world champion with Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton coming to the team also means he would definitely go for the record-breaking eighth world championship. Therefore, intra-team tussles between them will be the wait of the hour if Fred Vasseur’s team manages to bring out a championship-worthy car in the coming years.