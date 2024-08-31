mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Reveals His Dog’s Celebrity Status Is on a “Whole New Level”

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Charles Leclerc & Leo

Charles Leclerc welcomed Leo, the newest member of his family, earlier this year. Leo Leclerc, a miniature longhaired dachshund, became a popular figure in the F1 community within months. Leclerc first posted a picture with the adorable puppy in April 2024, and in no time, he turned into a celebrity.

In a recent interview, Leclerc revealed that people had started recognizing Leo fairly quickly. He stated, “One of my best friends went to walk Leo the other day and he told me that he couldn’t walk more than 50 meters because people kept stopping him. Recognizing a dog is a whole new level. I didn’t know it was possible.”

Leclerc’s future teammate Lewis Hamilton‘s dog Roscoe also gained celebrity status fast, thanks the seven-time World champion’s popularity. Hamilton’s dog as 1.1 million followers on Instagram, and gets paid like a model. Although Leo does not have a social media account yet, it is likely that he too would get millions of followers because of Leclerc’s fame.

Leo’s fame isn’t only because of Leclerc’s social media posts but also because of his regular paddock visits. The Monegasque’s puppy can be seen entering the paddock in Leclerc or his GF Alexandra Saint Mleux’s arms. Leo even gets his own paddock pass.

In an interview soon after adopting Leo, Leclerc expressed his love for the puppy as he said, “Now Leo has got more support than me. I mean, he’s the star of the show wherever he goes. He definitely made my life better.” He added, “ He’s got the pass, he’s got everything! He’s the best”

Soon after Leclerc, his good friend Pierre Gasly also followed in his footsteps and welcomed Simba into the family. Gasly and his GF Kika will co-parent Simba.

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

