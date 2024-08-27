Pierre Gasly’s GF Kika Lashes Out at $2.12B Worth Airline for Mistreatment Over Their Dog Simba

Pierre Gasly’s partner, Kika Cerqueira Gomes recently had a horrible experience while traveling to Milan, which she later shared with her followers on social media. The Portuguese model was traveling with her and Gasly‘s beloved dog, Simba, and faced significant issues with Air France.

According to Kika, the $2.12 billion worth airline treated her poorly, especially because she was traveling with Simba. What added to her frustration was that they lost her luggage too. The experience was so distressing that she took to Instagram to warn her followers about traveling with pets on Air France.

She wrote in her story, “We finally arrived in Milan… I went to Portugal 2/3 days and came back both ways with @airfrance and it was the last time.”

“If you think of taking your dog/cat in the cabin with you, try to search other airlines! They treated me horribly, Simba I don’t even want to talk about… On top, they lost my luggage.”

Her story resonated with many of her followers, who quickly shared their support and outrage over the situation when @f1gossippofficial posted about it on Instagram.

One fan questioned how could someone be treated so poorly, especially when caring for a pet, saying, “No way this girl being treated horribly and caring for her dog and people giving her s**t for it.”

Another fan shared the sentiment pointing out that it’s unacceptable to mistreat anyone on a plane trip, let alone lose their luggage or mishandle their pets, regardless of their public status.

Among the reactions, one fan even called for “Justice for Simba” showing how the newly added member of the Gasly-Kika family has garnered affection from the fans.