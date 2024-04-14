Charles Leclerc Spotted Driving a Brand New $398,000 Ferrari Purosangue in Monaco

Ferrari’s golden boy Charles Leclerc has got his hands on the Italian automaker’s flagship SUV. Ferrari recently launched its first-ever SUV the Ferrari Purosangue. Soon after its launch, their F1 star was spotted driving the beautiful $398,000 vehicle around the principality of Monaco.

A video of Leclerc picking up his newest ride from the showroom is going viral on social media. Draped in red, of course, the car is revealed in front of the Monegasque. The video also showcases Charles Leclerc admiring the car’s beauty in its stunning silver finish. Later, the Ferrari man is seen driving out of the showroom with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux in the passenger seat.

The Monegasque took his latest Ferrari to the famous Monaco Casino Square to grab a quick meal as seen in a YouTube video. It’s unclear if the Ferrari man has purchased the car or if he just took a test drive. Either way, apart from the outer beauty, let’s talk about what the first-of-its-kind Ferrari SUV has under the hood.

The Purosangue has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which packs a punch of 715 hp. Now, it won’t be a Ferrari without performance and speed. The Purosangue can reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 193 mph. However, this is just another car in Leclerc’s breathtaking Ferrari collection.

Charles Leclerc’s two most prized Ferrari possessions

Before the Purosangue, Leclerc also added a Ferrari Daytona SP3 to his collection. The drool-worthy Daytona SP3 is the third model in Ferrari’s Icona series of ultra-limited edition vehicles. Created in honor of the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona winners, the car features vintage styling elements.

Because of its rarity, the Daytona SP3 in Leclerc’s possession costs a whopping $2.2 million. However, it’s a rare occasion car. The car Leclerc likes to run his chores in is the Ferrari Pista 488 Spider.

The Monegasque has a custom 488 Spider with a red and white racing line running down the middle, an homage to his hometown. His 488 Spider also features his F1 racing number 16 right next to the driver’s door. Additionally, the car also features a massive autograph from the man himself in the middle of the back seat.

Talking about price, the 488 Spider has its price starting around $350,000 but can go up to over $700,000. The 488 Spider houses a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 under the hood. The engine produces an output of 711 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque. The Spider is a boastful Ferrari and perfect for an F1 driver with the car reaching zero to 60 mph in a mere 2.7 seconds.

Moving away from the Ferraris, Leclerc also owns a Jaguar XF, McLaren GT, Land Rover Discovery, Rolls Royce Wraith, and Bugatti Chiron, among others in his collection. With the Ferrari Purosangue also in his garage now, the Monegasque has a truly impressive collection.