Charles Leclerc Suffers Wrath of Ferrari’s ‘Miscommunication’ Yet Again as He Gets Punished Ahead of Austrian GP Sprint Race

Despite being the most successful constructor in F1 history, Ferrari has recently become infamous for their miscommunication and poor decisions. Another such incident took place at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend with star driver Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

Because of a miscommunication that the Monegasque had with his team, he ended up ‘impeding‘ McLaren’s Oscar Piastri during the sprint shootout. As a result of the same, Leclerc will now suffer a three-place grid penalty during the sprint race. This penalty will drop the 25-year-old from sixth place to ninth place.

And this is not the first time that Ferrari has cost Leclerc because of errors on their part. Even last year when Leclerc was fighting for the world championship against Max Verstappen, the Prancing Horse made some poor strategic calls that cost the Monegasque greatly.

Advertisement

Ferrari cost Charles Leclerc yet again

Despite bringing upgrades to this weekend, Ferrari was not able to make the most of it because of yet another miscommunication. Charles Leclerc showcased the potential that the team had this weekend by qualifying an outstanding second on Friday.

While the Monegasque was unable to replicate such a performance on Saturday, he yet put up a decent performance to qualify sixth. However, all his efforts will go in vain, as a three-place grid penalty will now drop him to ninth, behind the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and also Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1675119848572043268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After giving the penalty to Leclerc, the report from the stewards confirmed that the 25-year-old was not at fault for the same. They noted that they had given the penalty to Leclerc since Ferrari had failed to inform him in time about Oscar Piastri’s position.