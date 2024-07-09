Charles Leclerc Takes a Break From F1 Woes With a $400,000 Ferrari Ride

After winning his home race in Monaco, things have gone downhill for Charles Leclerc. In the four Grands Prix since that victory, Leclerc has only scored points once, with a P5 finish in Barcelona. Perhaps to take a break from these on-track struggles, the Monegasque was recently spotted possibly heading out for a game of golf.

Leclerc was seen in Monaco this Monday, dressed like he was ready to hit the golf course as shared by @f1gossipofficial on Instagram. He chose to drive his latest Ferrari Purosangue SUV, which is a part of his ever-growing collection of Ferraris.

Leclerc received the $400,000 worth Ferrari Purosangue in April this year. It’s the first SUV in Ferrari’s history, and Leclerc’s model is finished in a sleek grey color. It also sports gorgeous diamond-cut forged wheels with stylish Rosso Corsa brake calipers.

This SUV is not only stylish but also incredibly powerful. It features a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine that delivers 715 horsepower and 528 ft-lbs of peak torque. This allows it to go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph.

The Purosangue, which was first launched globally in September 2022 reportedly cost Leclerc a little over $398,000. But, this isn’t the only Ferrari the Monagasque has bought in 2024.

The Purosangue marks Leclerc’s third Ferrari purchase of the year

Leclerc’s love for Ferraris is clear, as he has acquired two more cars since the start of 2024. The 26-year-old kicked off the year with the purchase of the Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta, which is a limited-edition car, with only 599 units made.

It has a price tag of around $625,000 and boasts an 830-horsepower naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. This powerful and rare car has a gorgeous matte white color finish.

In March 2024, Leclerc added another Ferrari to his collection: the Daytona SP3. This exclusive hypercar from the Scuderia costs around $2.2 million. It features a matte black exterior with matching wheels and red Alcantara seats. Leclerc’s Daytona also has a beautiful red and white stripe depicting the colors of Monaco’s principality.

The Daytona SP3 has a mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12 engine same as the 812 Competizione, producing 850 hp, and it is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.