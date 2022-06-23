“Charles Leclerc taking notes on how to beat Max Verstappen”- Nico Rosberg provides insight into how to master Silverstone circuit ahead of British Grand Prix

2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has raced in Silverstone countless times, and he shared insight on the track on his YouTube channel.

Rosberg retired from F1 after winning his first and only Title back in 2016. Since then he has been involved in several ventures, including running his very own YouTube channel that has over a million subscribers.

One of the most popular series of his channel is the ‘How to master’ collection. In that, he takes control of a race car in a simulator, and drives around different circuits virtually, giving fans and followers an insight into how drivers in real life can mater the track.

He has made videos on iconic tracks like Monaco, Imola, Monza to name a few. However, with the British GP approaching, we’ll take a look at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Rosberg did a slow lap around the track, showing what makes a perfect lap in the circuit. He slowly and carefully explained how to tackle corners like Copse around Silverstone.

Most drivers in F1 have raced in his circuit plenty of times in their career. It has been a mainstay in the F1 and even junior calendars for a very long time.

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton sells NYC penthouse for $50 Million without even moving in” – Inside the Mercedes star’s impressive real estate empire

Is Nico Rosberg banned from the F1 paddock for being an anti-vaxxer?

Rosberg has been a part of Sky Sports F1’s teams for the last one year. However, he was not present in the Monaco GP earlier this season, in spite of the principality being his home.

This raised questions among the F1 community until it was revealed that Rosberg did not comply to Covid 19 vaccination protocols. To be inside the paddock today, people have to be fully vaccinated and Rosberg wasn’t. As a result, he was not present in Monaco to cover the race on site, and instead did so from his apartment.

Nico Rosberg anti-vaccine…..why am I not surprised…😭💀🧍🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tdNsqmJE6X — paulyne🐉🇹🇿 (@paulyne777) June 10, 2022

Rosberg however, provided an explanation as to why he didn’t get the shot. He had previously been infected with the virus, and insists that his body recovered well and has the necessary anti-bodies.

“I recovered well from the corona disease and therefore have strong antibodies,” he said to Sports1. “Under these circumstances, my doctor advised me that vaccination would make absolutely no sense. I also have my antibodies tested regularly.”

Also read: “Sebastian Vettel will use this summer break to come back even stronger!” – Helmut Marko predicted Vettel’s fifth championship win during 2017 season