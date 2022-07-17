“Seb is trying to be the father they don’t have” – F1 Twitter melts seeing Sebastian Vettel support Michael Schumacher’s daughter at an event

F1 fans can’t help but fall in love seeing Sebastian Vettel support Michael Schumacher’s daughter at a reigning event.

Sebastian Vettel who often shows his support for Mick Schumacher having acted as a mentor throughout his career was recently seen supporting yet another Schumacher.

The four-time world champion who has been a long-time friend of the Schumacher family; given his relationship with his former mentor Michael Schumacher; was present at a Reigning event hosted by the family to support Michael’s daughter, Gina Schumacher.

Following her mother’s footsteps, Gina has also taken up western riding and is no new name to the Reining Horse Industry.

She has amassed major reining championships and accolades in both Europe and the United States and recently took first place at the NRHA European Affiliate Championships in Switzerland.

Recently, Mick had invited Vettel to their family’s ranch in Switzerland which is owned by Corinna Schumacher for the Reigning event in which Gina participated.

📸 | Mick esteve ontem (16) no rancho da família Schumacher na Suíça com sua mãe, Corinna, sua irmã, Gina e seu avô, Rolf. Créditos: babiradpicture – abp via Bild pic.twitter.com/bUvjrY30py — Mick Schumacher Brasil (@MickSchumiBr) July 17, 2022

According to the reports, Vettel showed up with his family including his wife, Hanna Vettel to support Michael’s daughter.

Along with Vettel, you could see the other Schumacher’s present too; Mick, his mother Corinna, and his grandfather Rolf were also there.

F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel showing up to support Michael’s daughter

A photo of Sebastian Vettel with a fan at that event has been circulating the internet, leaving the F1 Twitter fans teary-eyed.

Seb is trying to be the father they don’t have anymore, what a man. Protect him at all cost. — CFCSkieBie 🇧🇪 (@CFCSkieBie) July 17, 2022

Well, I know Seb and Mick, and Seb is close to the Schumachers but didn’t know they like, actually hung out, I’m picturing Mick and his dogs playing with Seb’s kids 🥹🥹🥹 — GirlyTomboyX (@XGirlyTomboyX) July 17, 2022

Such a Seb thing to do he’s just a beautiful person — Richard Cormack DR3 LN4 🧡👍🇦🇺🇬🇧🇳🇿🏁👍🧡 (@RichC_McLaren1) July 17, 2022

the fact they’re so close warms my heart 💚 — svet 🌧 lana (@longlivesv5) July 17, 2022

