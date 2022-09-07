Watch Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get swamped by fans ahead of Ferrari new livery launch

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were swamped by the Tifosi ahead of their visit to Ferrari’s special livery launch ahead of the Italian GP.

The Italian GP is always a special occasion for Ferrari and its fans as it is the Scuderia’s home race. This weekend in Monza is going to be even more special for the Maranello-based outfit as they are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

As a result, Ferrari are introducing a one-off livery for the F1-75 and new race overalls for their drivers. Leclerc and Sainz will wear yellow-colored race suits this weekend when they take their cars out on the track. The car itself has had a tweak in its livery as a shade of yellow has been added to the body of the car.

🆑: “we’re really late. we have an event in a hour and half in milan!” looks like charles and carlos will both attend the new livery reveal event in milan! pic.twitter.com/3MRSQeDGbg — 🆑 (@leclercdata) September 7, 2022

There was an event in Milan for Ferrari’s 75th anniversary ahead of the Italian GP this weekend. Both Leclerc and Sainz were on their way to attend the livery-launch event when they got swamped by fans.

Both of them are hugely popular figures. But Leclerc pleaded for the fans to let them go since they were running late for Ferrari’s launch event!

F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in yellow race suits

The color red has been synonymous with Ferrari forever. However, they decided to honor the color yellow, since it resonates with their founder Enzo Ferrari’s home-town Modena.

Earlier this week, Ferrari posted pictures on their social media of Leclerc and Sainz in the yellow racing suits. It did not get a lot of negative response and fans actually liked this one-off change. That, however, did not stop them from making memes, especially on Leclerc’s banana costume picture.

We all thought about the same thing pic.twitter.com/5QvdnZ7Ljb — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) September 6, 2022

After Thursday’s event, Ferrari showed fans what their car for this weekend was going to look like. There isn’t a lot of change in it, dismissing the rumors that suggested Ferrari were going to run a completely yellow colored car.

The F1-75 will still be red in color but a part of it will be yellow, just for this weekend.

