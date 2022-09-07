F1

Watch Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get swamped by fans ahead of Ferrari new livery launch

Watch Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get swamped by fans ahead of Ferrari new livery launch
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Allen Iverson threw $40,000/night in strip clubs and an NBA champ scooped up some of those bills
Next Article
"Dwyane Wade and LeBron James tried to kill each other!": Former Coach describes The Heatles' first Training Camp
F1 Latest News
Watch Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get swamped by fans ahead of Ferrari new livery launch
Watch Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get swamped by fans ahead of Ferrari new livery launch

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were swamped by the Tifosi ahead of their visit to…