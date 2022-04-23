“That is it right?” – Max Verstappen offends his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at the Imola Sprint race

Max Verstappen scolded his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase as the latter tried to give him updates about his rival.

Max Verstappen had to check with his team if he had taken the lead after he did not hear from his race engineer. Earlier when his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase had tried to give him an update about his rivals’ situation, the Dutchman had shut him off.

It seems as though the race engineer took offence after their little radio conversation. Lambiase told Verstappen over the radio right after he overtook Leclerc, “He does not have DRS.” To which the 24-year-old replied, “Mate, please do not talk in the breaking.”

Max Verstappen telling everyone on the radio to shut up and then asking if the race is over because no one told him: vibes — Alanis King (@alanisnking) April 23, 2022

Later on, when he crossed the chequered flag, the Red Bull driver did not hear anything from his team. Therefore, he asked, “This is it right?”

His team then confirmed, “That is it. Well done, pole position for tomorrow.” The Dutchman replied that he did not hear anything from his race engineer therefore he just wanted to confirm.

Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc 4.0

The Red Bull driver had a poor start at the Sprint race in Imola but he later took the lead from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final laps.

The battle between the Monegasque and the defending champion has the fans on the edge of their seats in the 2o22 season.

But Leclerc still has quite a big lead over his rival as he holds 78 points while Verstappen has only 33 points. The Dutchman faced two DNFs in the four races of the season. The Imola GP offers a big points grab for both the rivals.

After the sprint race, the 24-year-old said, “My start was not very good and it took a while to try and put the pressure on. We were a bit better on our tyres at the end of the race so I could get into DRS and we had a good fight into turn 2.”

“It was fast and pushing quite a bit,” he further added.

