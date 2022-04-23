F1

“That is it right?” – Max Verstappen offends his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at the Imola Sprint race

"That is it right?" - Max Verstappen offends his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at the Imola Sprint race
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
LSG vs MI Wankhede Stadium pitch report today IPL match: Lucknow vs Mumbai pitch report for 2022 IPL match
Next Article
“Without him I would not be the man I am today" - UFC fighter accidentally reveals ties to a mafia leader in a post-fight news conference
F1 Latest News
"Charles was actually having a bit more pace" - Max Verstappen concedes to be fortunate to have won the Monza sprint beating Charles Leclerc
“Charles was actually having a bit more pace” – Max Verstappen concedes to be fortunate to have won the Monza sprint beating Charles Leclerc

“Charles was actually having a bit more pace” – Max Verstappen won the Monza sprint…