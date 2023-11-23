HomeSearch

Christian Horner Comes Under Fire for Using Lewis Hamilton Narrative for Clout

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published November 23, 2023

Christian Horner recently conceded that the allure of the Red Bull racing machine had entrapped Lewis Hamilton, leading to discussions between the driver’s team and the reigning world champion. Horner’s quotes about Hamilton were quick to cause a wildfire, something that could have been avoided.

The Red Bull team principal had said, “We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining. They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest.” However, he underscored that the synergy between Verstappen and wouldn’t be optimal, affirming the team’s contentment with their existing line and firmly rebuffing any overtures toward the switch.

F1 pundit and respected journalist Edd Straw censures Horner’s move to seize the spotlight, recognizing that his comments were primed for virality on the internet. In his column for The Race, he asserted that it’s hardly groundbreaking for a top driver’s management to explore discussions with rival teams, especially the most competitive car in F1.

Straw regrettably adds, “Sadly, in the madcap media world of F1 like this, such stories gain disproportionate attention when they really mean very little other than stating the obvious.” He then accuses Horner of contributing to this, saying, “Red Bull team principal Horner has played his part in this.”

Horner, as the Red Bull team principal, has played his role in this dramatic exchange with Mercedes, tossing an easily ignitable grenade into the mix, generating a spectacle of banter. While it adds a touch of entertaining rivalry, Straw gives Horner the wake-up call that Max Verstappen could easily be in communication with other teams as well.

Christian Horner ignites Lewis Hamilton fandom

Lewis Hamilton fans saw through this front, and it’s safe to say they were angry. Horner’s statements did light up the internet, however, and soon, there were angry fans everywhere.

All in all, we find ourselves entrenched in a scenario where a relatively inconsequential narrative gains unwarranted attention, fueling a media circus that sets social platforms ablaze and invites unnecessary interpretations. As Hamilton has sealed his relationship with Mercedes with a resounding contract backed by unbreakable drive and love for his team.

