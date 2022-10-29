Williams protege Logan Sargeant misses out on a crucial Super Licence point by 1 Lap!

Logan Sargeant completed just 22 Laps in FP1 for Williams, missing the 100 Kilometre mark required to grant the American 1 Super License point.

Logan Sargent returned with Williams for another FP1 run ahead of the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix. The 21-year-old debuted in the Williams seat for during the US GP where he covered 23 laps.

Sargent earned 1 additional Super License point to boose his F1 hopes. But the American missed another opportunity to gain another point.

He completed 22 laps of the 4.304-kilometre-long Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday. But Logan only covered 96 kilometres during his FP1 run.

If a rookie driver is featured in an FP1 session then he is awarded 1 point to his FIA Super License. But as per FIA’s norms, to achieve the point, a driver must complete 100 kilometres of free practice laps.

More time in the FW44 incoming for @LoganSargeant! 🤩 We’re excited to confirm that Logan will participate in two more FP1 sessions this year, as well as the end of season Young Driver Test! 🇲🇽🇦🇪#WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 22, 2022

Sargent will unfortunately lose out on a point. And he will have to cover it up by finishing the F2 championship on a high to secure his 2023 F1 hopes.

Also Read: Porsche eyeing 50% stake in Williams F1 team after the failed deal with Red Bull

Williams confirms Logan Sargent as their 2023 driver

Ahead of the 2022 US GP, Logan Sargent was confirmed by Williams team Principal Jost Capito as their possible 2023 driver. The Americans will be replacing the outgoing Nicholas Latifi.

He stated “We feel he’s ready to race, under the condition that he has enough Super Licence points. After Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year.”

Capito rates the youngster highly saying, “He’s had one season in F2, and I’m a fan of getting young drivers as quickly through as possible into Formula 1.”

“After Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year” Jost Capito says @LoganSargeant will race in F1 for @WilliamsRacing next season if he gets enough super license points pic.twitter.com/lg4OePgSkT — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2022

Sargent has been working closely with the Williams F1. He will participate in FP1 sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhani. But after losing a point in Mexico City, the fate of his seat hangs on his F2 standings.

Also Read: Mark Webber thinks Logan Sargeant being US citizen gives him a boost for F1 2023 seat

No backup for Logan Sargent says Williams Boss

Logan Sargent became the first American to win an F2 race after winning the British Grand Prix. Although a talent to watch out for, Sargent’s confirmation as an F1 driver is pending based on his F2 standings.

He is currently P3 in the 2022 F2 standings and currently has 28 Super License points. In order to compete in F1 he would need to have 40 to his name.

Had Sargent received the additional point in Mexico, finishing P7 or above in the F2 season would have been enough to ensure his F1 seat. But now he would have to finish P5 and above in the championship.

He could receive two extra points for completing the season without receiving any penalty points. If that is the case, P6 would be enough for the American racer.

These were just designed to try and make it even easier for him to earn the Super Licence in Abu Dhabi. A top-five championship finish is enough even if he picks up penalties and no extra SL points from FP1s (Clean end to season and extra FP1 points could’ve meant top-seven) #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 28, 2022

Williams has committed to giving the 21-year-old as much time as possible to prepare him. But Jost Capito claims the team do not have a backup in case he missed the mark.

Capito said, “There will be drivers who do not get a contract. There are still very good drivers, and have the super licence points on that, so that’s fine.”

Logans claims he is just focused on “driving as fast as I can at all times.” If he makes the cut, he would be the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi, who raced in five Grand Prix in 2015.

But will the point missed in Mexico haunt the Americans? Considering that a fellow American and a highly acclaimed youngster, Colton Herta too missed out an F1 seat after lacking enough SL points.

Also Read: Will Colton Herta ever drive in Formula One for this $1 Billion worth British team?