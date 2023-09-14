Christian Horner Ready to Serve $12,000,000 Equipment to Two Other Teams as Ambitious Project Becomes Reality

After Honda announced their withdrawal from their F1 project a couple of years back, Red Bull decided to develop their own powertrains. This was done in order to be self-sufficient and stop relying on others for the power unit. As the project has now come into reality, Christian Horner, as per FormulaPassion, claims that his team is now ready to roll out equipment worth $12,000,000 and serve at least two teams.

Advertisement

After deciding to part ways with Honda from the 2026 season onwards, the Austrian team recently tied up with American automotive giant Ford. Therefore, with both Ford’s engine expertise and Red Bull’s resources, their powertrains project is in full swing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1361245912689967104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Therefore, Horner has the confidence to come up and talk about becoming an engine supplier as early as 2026. He is confident of Red Bull supplying engines to two teams, excluding themselves and AlphaTauri. Interestingly, only three teams are expected to be left without an engine as Mercedes, Ferrari, and Alpine all have their own powertrains.

Aston Martin has Honda tied up whereas Alfa Romeo will be partnering up with Audi and Red Bull and AlphaTauri will have Red Bull- Ford Powertrains. Therefore, only McLaren, Haas, and Williams could be potential customer teams in 2026.

Horner’s Red Bull ready to roll out engines for customers in 2026

As Red Bull is gearing itself up to debut as an engine supplier from 2026 onwards, they will be right in the mix among heavyweights such as Ferrari, Mercedes, and Renault. In doing so, they will be able to generate $12 million a season, at least. [Given $6 million is the price of an F1 power unit.]

Talking about this, the Red Bull boss Horner said to DAZN, “If we have an attractive engine for potential customers we will be ready to negotiate any supplies. Our facilities will be able to supply a total of eight cars, therefore four teams.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EdSpencer99/status/1641130706641338392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Since the Red Bull powertrains are capable of supplying engines to eight cars, that makes it four teams in total. However, Red Bull and AlphaTauri will have four engines each and the rest four will be readied for customers if a team wants to switch from their current manufacturers.

Red Bull is with Ford, but open for assistance, reveals Christian Horner

Even though Red Bull is strongly tied with Ford, Christian Horner revealed that he is ready to take assistance from any existing power unit manufacturers.

Admittedly the Milton-Keynes-based team is currently taking powertrains from Honda. Honda has been with them for a long time. They have been very successful together but the partnership will end in 2025.

As things stand, Red Bull is tied up with Ford since there will be no extension with Honda. On the other hand, Honda signed a deal with Aston Martin. The Japanese company will supply engines to the Silverstone-based outfit from 2026 onwards.