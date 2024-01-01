For $331,000, Michael Schumacher’s Wife Has Put the Ferrari That Was Gifted to the Family for Sale

According to recent Autoevolution reports, Michael Schumacher’s iconic Ferrari F430 Spider is now available for purchase at $331,000. The family has possessed this car since 2005, and it is currently up for grabs in Switzerland. This distinctively styled red and beige vehicle, equipped with left-hand drive was personally chosen in the Rosso Corsa model by the German himself as a gift to his family.

The F430 model, a successor to the Ferrari 360, features a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 engine shared with the Maserati family. Alongside, it comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Generating 483 horsepower and 465 NM of torque, this elegant model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.6 seconds. Besides, on optimal surfaces, it achieves an impressive top speed of 196 mph.

However, what will add an extra layer of fascination for potential buyers is a particular spot on the car adorned with the name of the legendary driver. The glove box of the car proudly displays a special signature from Schumacher himself. Nevertheless, with all the detailed specifications covered, let’s now delve into a critical aspect: the selling location of this Ferrari.

Gallery Aaldering in Switzerland is offering the vehicle for sale at a notable price of $331,300. Importantly, the listing the car’s near-impeccable condition, having covered only 29,301 kilometers. Apart from this, there is minimal wear noticeable on the driver’s seat, and even the electronically operated canvas top of this convertible model remains in excellent condition.

Why Michael Schumacher’s family is selling the car?

Over the years, we’ve observed the sale of several cars previously owned by Michael Schumacher. However, the F430 adds a unique dimension as the legendary driver never personally drove it; instead, he presented it as a heartfelt gift to his family.

Apparently, the seven-time champion registered it under his father Rolf Schumacher’s name. Nevertheless, in light of this, an intriguing question persists: why is there a decision to part ways with a car untouched by Schumacher himself?

The answer lies in the challenging journey the family has endured since the German legend’s unfortunate 2013 accident. The financial strain associated with the F1 legend’s extensive rehabilitation has compelled them to liquidate assets, including cars, properties, and memorabilia.

In 2013, Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury during a skiing accident, leading to two critical surgeries and an extended period in an induced coma until June of that year. Since the incident, the family has maintained a tight veil of privacy around Schumacher’s health, with only limited information available to the public.

All that is known to fans and the media is that Michael Schumacher is currently under the observation of a team of doctors in his residence. Additionally, his former boss Jean Todt, who has been granted visitation rights, has consistently stated that Schumacher has not been the same for the past decade.