Christian Horner Reveals He Once Got Dumped Over $76,000 Porsche by His Ex-Girlfriend

Christian Horner might have started in motorsports but he got it all when he was too young. So, he was bound to make mistakes. And one mistake actually cost him his relationship. Back when he was leading Arden, he got his first payment of around $76,000 and he splashed it all on buying a Porsche. As a result, his ex-girlfriend broke up with him for his ‘recklessness’. Horner revealed the same in his recent appearance on the Eff won with DRS podcast.

“I got £60,000 (around $76,000) out of a deal when I stopped racing and the first thing I did was go and buy a car. And that was when the girlfriend dumped me, or the mother told her to dump me,” said Horner.

Horner also reveals that his ex’s mother was hardly ever in favor of their relationship. The Red Bull boss discloses that the mother wanted her daughter to have a ‘stable partner’, who could pay for his house ‘mortgages’. So, this was about the time Horner was yet to see an astronomical monetary rise.

Therefore, buying a Porsche, when it was a superfluous expense for Horner, was probably the last straw for the 50-year-old’s former girlfriend. But after that, Horner only saw a tremendous rise in fortune.

While leading his Arden team to some significant successes, Horner met Helmut Marko, who helped him become the newly formed Red Bull team boss in 2005. Since then, Horner is still leading the side and has helped them win six constructors and seven drivers’ championships. And he is likely to add more to his kitty in the future.

Moreover, such success has only brought him financial prowess. Further, his personal life also saw some hiccups on the way, but now he is settled with Geri Halliwell, the former Spice Girl. Many regard them as F1’s power couple.

Christian Horner’s life with Geri Halliwell

Christian Horner has been married to Geri Halliwell since 2015. They have a six-year-old son named Montague. They live in Oxfordshire, which is close to Red Bull’s factory in Milton-Keynes.

Ever since Halliwell married Horner, her fame has risen among F1 fans as well. The credit for the same mostly goes to her regular appearances in Netflix’s docuseries— Drive to Survive. Moreover, she also regularly appears in the paddock, supporting Red Bull.

Apart from that, she also made her Hollywood debut in this year’s release of Gran Turismo, a movie based on Jann Mardenborough’s switch from sim racing to real-life racing, and how he charted his success.

The movie has been regarded as a commercial success with a box office collection of around $122 million. Now, it remains to be seen whether Halliwell will continue her career in the entertainment industry or not.