Christian Horner Still in Deep Waters; Anon Person Sends “Evidences” Against Red Bull Boss to Journos, Team Principals and Stefano Domenicali

Although Red Bull GmbH may have cleared Christian Horner of any wrongdoing, the Briton is still in hot waters. The team had confirmed via an official statement on Wednesday that they did not find any evidence to suggest that the 50-year-old was guilty of “inappropriate behavior” after a female employee leveled allegations against him. Even though the Austrian multinational company may have given a clean chit to Horner, an anonymous individual may have once again landed the Red Bull boss in trouble. According to F1 journalist Jenna Fryer, an anonymous account has shared a ‘Google Drive‘ that contains confidential ‘evidence‘ against Horner.

Fryer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A Google drive containing all the “Christian Horner evidence” has just been emailed from an anonymous account to hundreds of journalists.” According to Fryer, the individual has not only sent this drive to journalists, but also to all the other nine F1 team principals, Stefano Domenicali, and Liberty Media.

Since it was Red Bull Racing’s parent organization, Red Bull GmbH, that carried out this investigation, the matter is undoubtedly very serious. After many lengthy interviews and questioning, the barrister came to the conclusion that there was no evidence against Horner of “inappropriate behavior” or sexual misconduct, as per Sports Illustrated.

Can Christian Horner still be in trouble?

Since it was Red Bull GmbH that investigated Christian Horner, the complainant still has the power to appeal their decision and reach out to the courts if the company’s ruling does not satisfy them. Since questions still persist about the way Red Bull GmbH investigated Horner, rival team bosses have also had their say.

Both Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown have asked for more clarity and transparency as Red Bull’s statement to clear Horner of any wrongdoing was very vague. Since rival team bosses have also had their say on the matter, the pressure will be on F1 to ensure that the investigation the Austrian company carried out was thorough.