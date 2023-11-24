“Christian Horner Wanted a Bit of Media Attention”: Toto Wolff Strongly Responds to Red Bull Boss for Naming Anthony Hamilton in Discourse

Toto Wolff has made yet another attack on his counterpart Christian Horner for expanding further on the Lewis Hamilton-Red Bull ‘rumor mill’ by involving Anthony Hamilton in the discussion. As per the Mercedes boss, while talking to Sky Germany, Horner is trying to seek the media’s attention.

Advertisement

“I think the other one [he didn‘t say the name but he means Horner] wanted a bit of media attention by mentioning Lewis’ name,” said Wolff.

Wolff further claims that let Horner ‘seek’ attention with all the Hamilton buzz all around. The Mercedes boss also pointed out the current professional situation of Anthony and Lewis in F1.

Advertisement

The father-son duo got separated on a professional basis way early in the latter’s career. Since then, Anthony has never been engaged in Lewis’ commercial activities ever again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/QuickStopF1/status/1728009595908460780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Therefore, Wolff points out that Anthony’s reaching out to Red Bull is unrealistic. On the contrary, Lewis has revealed that it was Horner who tried to reach him.

The Mercedes star revealed that Horner contacted him on his old phone. And since it was too late for him to speak about business, Hamilton only wished Horner good for having a successful year in 2022. But the Mercedes star also comes out strongly against Horner for ‘spreading misinformation’.

Lewis Hamilton also bashed Christian Horner for his comments

Lewis Hamilton was surprised after he was made aware of the comments Christian Horner made to the Daily Mail. Soon after the 38-year-old heard about the same, he even claimed to cross-check with his team whether anyone from his entourage reached out to Red Bull.

Advertisement

However, he received a negative signal from his team. Hence, Hamilton isn’t aware of where the story got built up.

Like Wolff, even he called this maneuver an act of seeking attention. “If you are a little bit lonely and are not getting much attention, that is the perfect thing to do, just mention my name,” said Hamilton.

Nevertheless, whatever Horner claims about Hamilton reaching Red Bull is redundant as the latter has already signed an extension with Mercedes. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez is confirmed to remain at Milton Keynes for 2023.