“Christian Horner Would Be Proud”: Ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell’s Hollywood Debut With $120 Million Collection Becomes Blockbuster Success

Christian Horner’s wife, Geri Halliwell, recently made her mega debut in Hollywood with Gran Turismo and it became a grand success. The movie was such a hit that it raked in $120 million after its release worldwide.

According to the report by Business F1, “Gran Turismo, the motor racing live-action movie based on the video game has passed the magic $100 million box office number and looks set to end its cinema run on $120 million plus. It could possibly make money, a rarity amongst motor racing movies“.

The movie garnered huge attention worldwide and the most plausible reason behind this is its real-life connection. It is based on the true story of a struggling gamer and former race car driver. The movie focuses on how they risk it all to take on the most elite sport.

Most of the audience all across the globe were able to connect to such an idea, and since a movie featuring Halliwell earned $120 million,”Christian Horner would be proud!” The movie has been a great stepping stone for the former Spice Girl member even though she has been a prominent figure on screen.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner have been a regular on DTS

Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS) is a magnificent platform that showcases the F1 world to even those fans who have limited knowledge about the sport. As the docu-series has grown popular with time, Christian Horner and his partner Geri Halliwell became two of the most renowned faces on the show. Fans got to see a glimpse of the power couple behind the scenes and the conversations they had in their backyard.

Apart from DTS, Halliwell also appeared in another Netflix docu-series named Beckham. This is because David Beckham’s partner, Victoria Beckham, has previously been a member of the Spice Girls.

Therefore, they shared the screen together. All in all, Halliwell’s onscreen presence could be her getaway to the second innings of her career in the entertainment industry.