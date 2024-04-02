Christian Horner’s Complainant “Struggles to Understand” How Red Bull Dismissed the Grievance Against the Briton

The latest update in the ongoing Christian Horner saga is that the complainant has expressed her dissatisfaction with Red Bull GmbH’s investigation that led to the independent barrister hired by them dismissing the “inappropriate behavior“ grievance against the Briton. One of the complainant’s friends in a recent interview with the BBC has explained how the concerned woman “struggles to understand” how the independent barrister hired by Red Bull GmbH came to such a conclusion.

The complainant’s friend said, “She struggles to understand how, given the information, an independent process can have come to the conclusions it has and the actions that have followed. It’s shocking but not surprising how upset she is”.

Speaking of the emotions the complainant is currently going through, the friend added, “She is very upset, very angry, very scared, very intimidated, very lonely. And I think it’s impossible for people to understand without being in her shoes what it’s like for her”.

The friend of the complainant then added that the woman has no one to speak with as she is not permitted to do so. The friend’s remarks may be a reference to the severance fee Horner and Red Bull GmbH reportedly paid the complainant to close the investigation once and for all.

Christian Horner reportedly paid the complainant $1.1 million as severance fee

According to a report issued by Formula Passion, Christian Horner and Red Bull paid the complainant $1.1 million as a severance fee. The report then adds that because Horner has now paid this fee, the “matter is definitely closed” now”.

This report emerged just a week after the independent barrister hired by Red Bull GmbH dismissed the grievance against Horner. However, since Red Bull investigated the matter involving Horner internally, several questioned the authenticity of the investigation.

Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, went to the extent of claiming that Red Bull should sack Horner to prevent the company’s reputation from being damaged. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Dutchman explained how the “team is in danger of being torn apart” if Horner remained in charge of the side.

Meanwhile, rival team bosses such as Toto Wolff and Zak Brown also urged for more transparency.