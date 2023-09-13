Conspiracies Go Wild as Sebastian Vettel Teases ‘Special Announcement’ One Year After Making Racing Return Promise at Japanese GP

The Suzuka Circuit has long been one of Sebastian Vettel’s favorite tracks to race on. He won the Japanese GP four times, all while driving for Red Bull, and secured his second world title in 2011 at the same track. Suzuka also saw Vettel securing his final pole with Ferrari in 2019. As such, the track holds high sentimental value for the German star. While fans were still getting used to the feeling of not seeing him drive after his retirement, the 36-year-old teased the fans with news about a ‘special event’ in Japan, which has led to fans coming up with some curious theories.

At the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event, Sebastian Vettel made an announcement that has every F1 fan riled up. Speaking to Lisa Höfer of WDR Sportschau, Vettel revealed he will be a part of the Suzuka race weekend and claimed “something will definitely come.” He also told track presenter Eve Scheer that there was going to be a special event in Japan, which he was “nervous” about.

In October last year, Vettel mentioned that he would be keen on returning to Suzuka for a one-off racing event. Since the latest announcements, fans feel they might get to see Vettel race on his favorite track one more time.

Fans come up with all sorts of theories about the announcement

Having retired after the 2022 season,Sebastian Vettel is currently 36 years old. With Lewis Hamilton committing to racing until he’s at least 40 and Fernando Alonso competing in F1 as a 42-year-old, fans can’t see a reason why the iconic German driver can’t make a comeback to the sport.

One fan wrote every Ferrari fan’s dream scenario by claiming he would make a comeback and partner up with Charles Leclerc once again.

While some others claimed Red Bull might bring Seb back to replace Sergio Perez.

Sebastian Vettel and his love for Suzuka

Rarely has a driver loved a circuit as much as Sebastian Vettel loves Suzuka. In turn, the crowd that visits the Japanese GP always comes to shower their love and support on the former Ferrari driver, irrespective of his race results. The 2022 Japan GP was a particularly special race for Vettel as it was his final outing to Suzuka as an F1 driver. After finishing Q3 in P9, an emotional Vettel said on his team radio, “Arigato gozaimasu Suzuka. Thank you. I will miss this place.”

He later revealed it was an entirely spontaneous message. The support shown by the fans, the waving of so many German flags, and the overall atmosphere made him feel like it would be good to say the track a final thank you. Vettel finished his final Japanese GP in P6 and bid adieu to the track he loved the most soon after.