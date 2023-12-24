Retired Sebastian Vettel Accepts Harsh Truth as ‘Time Moves On’ for Michael Schumacher & Michael Jordan

Sebastian Vettel is experiencing what his idol Michael Schumacher experienced years ago, after retiring from F1. Vettel recently highlighted Schumacher’s lasting impact on the sport, even after his accident 10 years ago. However, the four-time champion also realized the harsh truth of how time and perception change for legendary athletes, a list which he is also a part of now.

Advertisement

In a conversation with the German press agency, Vettel highlighted this harsh truth by using Schumacher’s example. As quoted by F1 Maximaal, Vettel said, “Someone like Michael [Schumacher] will always remain a permanent name in Formula 1, because all his successes and all statistics will forever be available in black and white.”

Vettel also cited how the seven-time champion left a mark on Ferrari as a result of his unique character as a leader. Today, Schumacher’s name comes up synonymously with the Italian outfit. It showcases the special bond they created by winning several world championships in domination fashion.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuSGCbkNsYM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, everything moves in sport and Vettel realizes that. He highlighted, “It may be hard to imagine, but a Michael Schumacher or a Michael Jordan are viewed differently as time goes on.”

The former Red Bull driver knows that people will view him too in a different manner, ten years down the line. It is how time works in the sporting world. People begin to change perceptions around legends of the sport like Schumacher and Michael Jordan.

Does Sebastian Vettel believe he fulfilled his dream of emulating his idols?

In his childhood, Sebastian Vettel dreamt of emulating icons like Michael Schumacher, Michael Jordan, and even musical legend Michael Jackson. The man from Heppenheim was a huge Jackson fanboy in his formative years.

Vettel admitted that he “failed” to become like all of the three Michaels he admired. In an interview at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, the former German driver mentioned how out of these three childhood heroes, he only got closer to matching Schumacher.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vettelcomfort/status/1468954941381246988?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vettel believes he failed to match the Ferrari legend as he won four championships in comparison to the 54-year-old’s seven. However, Vettel does acknowledge that he has had a brilliant career as his name is often included among the greatest of all times in the sport.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Co7B8orAQfH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It all began for Vettel after he captured a rare memorable picture with Schumacher back in the day. The picture was of a young child with a wide grin beside his role model and racing hero, in the hope of emulating him someday.

Years later, Vettel managed to do so to a great extent. Hence, it shows how role models and sporting legends shape the aspirations of so many future champions.