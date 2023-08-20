Contrary to George Russell’s Recent Claims, Mercedes Academy Graduate Snubbed Lewis Hamilton to Name Someone Else as Childhood Hero in 2019

Over the years, George Russell has revealed his admiration for Lewis Hamilton and claimed that he idolized the fellow Briton. However, according to the Biography of Lando Norris by Ben Hunt, it was revealed that this was not the case four years ago. Russell, not once, but twice snubbed Hamilton when he was asked to name his childhood hero in 2019.

Advertisement

Russell and Hamilton have been going around well at Mercedes. After Valtteri Bottas departed to make way for the former Williams driver at the end of the 2021 season, the duo showed significant synergy and helped the team to steer clear of any intra-team conflicts.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1687568610871406592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Furthermore, the 25-year-old also called Hamilton the ‘Greatest of all Time’ after he arrived at the Brackley-based team. Interestingly, this was not the case four years ago when the Mercedes Academy junior was asked about it.

George Russell snubbed Lewis Hamilton while naming his childhood hero

According to a transcript in the book from 2019 where Russell and Lando Norris were asked about their respective boyhood heroes and favorite F1 drivers when they were kids. Interestingly, not even once the 25-year-old mentioned the seven-time world champion.

Answering their choice, Russell said Juan Pablo Montoya was his favorite driver when he was a kid, and Michael Schumacher was his boyhood hero. Ironically, Norris mentioned Lewis Hamilton as his favorite F1 driver when he was a kid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dnf_fastest/status/1693259121230000609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, months and years have passed since this incident, and in between this, both drivers have made it big for themselves. Along with Hamilton, they are easily the two most recognized British F1 drivers ever.

Advertisement

Rise of Lando Norris and Russell over the years

The rise of Lando Norris and George Russell has been nothing but brilliant. Even though they were talented from their junior days and grabbed eyeballs way too early, therefore it is not astonishing to see their success now.

The duo is of the same level that Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc is currently and regarded as the next world championship favorite by experts. If either McLaren or Mercedes manages to build a title-worthy car, there is a high chance that they might turn out to be one.

Admittedly, Norris and Russell also have big expectations to match. With Hamilton’s time in F1 numbered, British F1 fans would expect the duo to fill the gap when the seven-time world champion leaves the sport.