Daniel Ricciardo Does Not See His Broken Hand as an ‘Excuse’ for His Poor Performance

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published October 29, 2023

After spending 8 months on the sidelines, Daniel Ricciardo finally jumped back into an F1 seat with AlphaTauri at the 2023 Hungarian GP. However, just 2 races into his second coming, the Australian had a horror crash during the FP2 session at the Dutch GP, leaving him with a broken wrist and back on the bench. After almost two months out, Ricciardo made a disappointing return at the US GP last weekend. But the honey badger doesn’t want to make excuses, given his recent injury, for his bad performances, per Formula Passion.

Ricciardo never looked comfortable, strapped into the AT04 at the very technical Circuit of the Americas. Resultantly, he struggled for pace throughout the sessions which culminated in a largely dismal result on track.

While his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda once again clambered the sluggish AlphaTauri into the points, Ricciardo finished plum last. Tsunoda, who finished 8th after Hamilton and Leclerc’s disqualifications, secured 5 points to move within two points of Haas. However, the team couldn’t jump to 9th in the table given Ricciardo’s pointless race.

Be that as it may, the 34-year-old has refused to hide behind his injury to cover up for a disastrous return. “I just lack a little strength in my wrist. Even though the rest is fine, I lacked a bit of strength in that, so at the end of the race I was a bit more tired. But I didn’t have cramps and I didn’t stop,” explained Ricciardo to the media (as quoted by Formula Passion). However, he was quick to clarify that “There were no excuses last weekend, but before this weekend it’s not even a problem anymore,” as he looks to embrace the 2023 Mexico City GP.

Despite injury-riddled setback, Daniel Ricciardo looks to dethrone Sergio Perez at Red Bull

The entire exercise of putting Ricciardo in the sister-Red Bull car for 2023 was with the outlook to gauge him as a replacement for Sergio Perez. And that agenda hasn’t changed as far as the Bulls are concerned.

That being said, if Ricciardo wants to jump back into that second Red Bull seat, he will have to impress the higher ups at the Milton-Keynes-based team. Tsunoda will be the benchmark, and if he can consistently outperform the Japanese driver, he would have forced the Bulls’ hands into making that switch at the main team.

But Ricciardo isn’t the only man in the running for a Red Bull seat. His teammate, Tsunoda, his replacement, Liam Lawson and his ex-teammate, Lando Norris are all candidates to replace Sergio Perez.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

