Daniel Ricciardo Gets One Step Closer to Sitting In a Red Bull Car- Just Not Quite How He Wants It

AlphaTauri is not having an ideal season in 2023 as its challengers are deemed the slowest in the grid. However, as per the recent report by Sky Sports F1, the Faenza-based team is all set to change that as they look forward to taking help from their sister team Red Bull. This, in return, could push Daniel Ricciardo one step closer to achieving his Red Bull dream. However, it’s not the way he would have wanted things to go.

The Australian driver’s return to the Red Bull fraternity materialized after the honey badger was ousted from McLaren at the end of the 2022 F1 season. Following this, he joined the Milton Keynes-based team as a reserve driver behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Then, his AlphaTauri chance arrived after Nyck de Vries failed to live up to expectations and Red Bull decided to appoint him as the Dutchman’s replacement for the rest of the season. So far, the 34-year-old has settled in well with the team and impressed his bosses. Therefore, there are high chance that Ricciardo will be retained by the Italian team.

Ricciardo’s Red Bull dream is inching closer

Despite having his AlphaTauri drive, Ricciardo always shared his interest in returning to Red Bull. Now, after the latest updates by AlphaTauri, he might have his interest fulfilled, if not directly.

According to the Italian team’s CEO, “In the future, we will get everything that is permitted by the regulations from Red Bull Racing. And [we] will of course also come closer to Red Bull in terms of car design.”

Admittedly, the Faenza-based team desperately needs a faster car as the AT04 is often criticized for being the slowest on the grid. Meanwhile, their sister team Red Bull has the fastest car in the form of RB-19. Nevertheless, even if the Italian team manages to take Red Bull’s technology and get faster, that does not guarantee Ricciardo his seat next season.

Daniel Ricciardo has imminent threats from the paddock and beyond

Daniel Ricciardo performed decently after making his return to the paddock after eight months. Even though there weren’t huge expectations given the state of the AT04, he has shown impressive signs.

However, he is yet to get the better of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda on the team, even though they were at par when it comes to delivering results. Apart from Tsunoda, he also has one more threat in the name of Liam Lawson, who replaced Ricciardo after he got injured at Zandvoort.

All in all, the honey badger is safe at AlphaTauri at least this season. If he fails to keep the momentum going, that might see him go back to his reserve driver role at Red Bull.