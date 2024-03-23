Daniel Ricciardo Names the Driver on Whom He Can Count in the Middle of the Night

Daniel Ricciardo’s million-dollar smile and his affable personality have made in one of the most-liked drivers in the paddock. And while the Honey Badger shares a good relationship with every driver on the grid, he recently revealed a rival on track that he could actually count on, even in the middle of the night – as a friend.

When Ricciardo was asked to name a driver who he thought was the most likely to respond to a text message from him in the middle of the night, the Australian instantly replied (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), “Max [Verstappen] is a good replier. The reply rate with Max is pretty much 100%!”

During their time as teammates at Red Bull, the duo often shared an intense rivalry on track. While off the track they remained really good mates, when racing wheel-to-wheel things did sometimes spill over. Many experts suggest their infamous double-DNF at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the tipping point for Ricciardo to leave the team for Renault, at the end of that year.

Since then, however, the two have remained very good friends. Their bromance during their Red Bull days earned them the name ‘Maxiel‘ and the duo are seen as one of the closest friendships in the paddock to this day. When Ricciardo was announced to be returning to the Red Bull family with AlphaTauri (now V-CARB) last year, Verstappen had even said, “I never actually wanted him to leave!” as quoted by Formula1.com.

Is Daniel Ricciardo going to reunite with Max Verstappen in 2025?

Ricciardo’s second coming with Red Bull had been orchestrated last year as an audition for the #3 driver to replace Sergio Perez at the main team if they did not renew Perez’s contract that is due to end at the end of this season.

The Australian’s future with the Bulls is tied to his performances this season against his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda – who is also a likely candidate to replace Perez. However, as things stand, the Honey Badger has failed to impress in the first two races of the season.

What’s more, Ricciardo saw himself getting knocked out of Q1 during the 2024 Australian GP qualifying session on Saturday after his best lap time was deleted for track limits. Tsunoda on the other hand, made it to Q3 and will start tomorrow’s Grand Prix from 8th on the grid.

The chances of Ricciardo making it back to Red Bull look very slim as things stand. Sergio Perez has impressed in the last two outings and currently sits second in the Driver’s standings. That being said, if Ricciardo doesn’t pull his socks up soon, he might also be on the verge of losing his current seat with V-CARB to the likes of Liam Lawson.