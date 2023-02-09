Daniel Ricciardo Throttles Up 650 HP Mustang Supercar With Ford’s CEO Jim Farley

For being a native of Australia, Daniel Ricciardo has quite a liking for American Muscle cars. So the Aussie got a “taste of home” from Ford’s CEO Jim Farley on his latest visit to Ford’s Headquarters in Michigan.

The Aussie got to test a myriad of Ford Mustangs and other cars as a part of Ford and Red Bull’s promotional duties. But there was one special beauty that was close to home for the Aussie racer.

First time in the Motor City for @danielricciardo

Met a lot of great #Ford employees✅

Whipped around in F-150 Lightning & Mach-E GT PE💨⚡️✅

Got a proper ride in a Mustang Supercar from @jimfarley98✅

Saw top-secret projects🤫✅

We're excited for what's ahead! #FordReturns

Ricciardo got to burn rubber with the Team Penske-built Gen2 Ford Mustang Supercar. And the sound of V8 was enough to floor us as much as it impressed Ricciardo.

Daniel Riccardo rides Mustang Supercar at Ford HQ

Ford invited Daniel Ricciardo to test a few of their machines at the M1 Concourse track in Michigan. The Aussie completed some laps with the F-150 Lightning & Mach-E GT PE.

Then Ford’s CEO Jim Farley present Red Bull’s reserve driver a chance to whip out some laps with the Mustang Supercar. And Daniel gave the car a run for the money.

The Gen2 Mustang features in Ricciardo’s home, Australia at the Supercar Championship. So needless to say, the Aussie found himself at home, despite being 10,000 Miles away from Perth.

We can’t think of a better way to spend your first time in the Motor City @danielricciardo! Welcome to @Ford!👋 pic.twitter.com/dw4zOdkXEd — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) February 8, 2023

Daniel shared his experience saying, “Bit of Aussie in me. A little bit of a V8 Supercars here in Michigan which is far from home, but I felt at home in it.”

The car features a 5.0-litre V8 engine capable of producing 650 HP of raw power. Ricciardo has previously driven Triple Eight’s Sandman Supercar at Sandown back in 2016, and Rick Kelly’s Nissan Altima at Calder in 2019.

Ricciardo to spend a year away from F1

Daniel Ricciardo will spend the 2023 season on the sidelines. The 8-GP winner joined Red Bull after being sacked from McLaren and will take up the role of Reserve driver upon his return to his former team.

Daniel joined Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the RB19 Launch in New York. Despite not being in the racing seat, the Aussie will be responsible for Simulator sessions and Test Runs on the RB19.

Add this to the list of things we LOVE to see 😍 Danny Ric in Red Bull colours 👌#F1 @RedBullRacing @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/LVPCjuKQEx — Formula 1 (@F1) February 3, 2023

However, Riccardo claims he prefers to take a hiatus from the sport this year. And will be hoping for a racing seat next year.

He said, “I’m happy to have some time off. As the year progresses then I’m sure I’ll put my hands up. But I’m not foaming at the mouth.”

Daniel will not be present at the season opener in Bahrain. But the Aussie will be present at his home Grand Prix in Melbourne.

