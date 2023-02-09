“I Hope He Doesn’t Win Anymore Races”: Disgruntled Nico Rosberg Cursed Daniel Ricciardo After Becoming Victim to Shoey

Daniel Ricciardo is known for his trademark celebration of drinking champagne from his shoe after winning a podium in an F1 race. The iconic celebration is known as ‘Shoey’ and is now apparently very famous among Australian athletes ever since Ricciardo made it famous.

Nevertheless, there have been times when other drivers have been the victim of Ricciardo’s shenanigans. And certainly, none of them has found it pleasant.

And so far, the Red Bull driver hasn’t felt any guilt. He rather enjoys seeing people not liking it and expressing their disgust. Once, he witnessed how Nico Rosberg reacted to shoey with massive distaste.

Nico Rosberg cursed Daniel Ricciardo for Shoey

During the Malaysian Grand Prix 2016, Daniel Ricciardo won the race, with his teammate Max Verstappen coming second, a glorious result for Red Bull. On the other hand, Rosberg settled himself with a P3.

Therefore, it was time for the celebration, and Ricciardo, after doing his shoey made Rosberg comply with his bizarre activity. The German race driver didn’t seem comfortable with the aftertaste.

Later the 2016 world champion was asked about his experience with Ricciardo’s unusual celebration. Rosberg replied with a curse to Ricciardo, saying, “I hope he doesn’t win any more races this year.”

The curse actually worked, as Ricciardo won no more races in 2016, with the Mercedes duo of Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton wrapping up all the remaining races. Eventually, Rosberg also won the championship after a thrilling battle with his teammate across the year.

End of Ricciardo?

In 2023, Ricciardo will not be in the grid lineup for any team. The Australian race driver has opted to stay out of the competition and take a hiatus from the sport. He opines currently, it’s not right for him to give his services to any team across 23 races.

Moreover, he isn’t even sure whether he’ll return for the 2024 season, too, provided there are teams to revive his career. As of now, to stay in touch with his sport, Ricciardo has taken up the third driver role at Red Bull.

“We’re finally welcoming home – 8 time grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo is back at Oracle Red Bull for 2023 after 4 long years away” https://t.co/A6Ao6QUx2u pic.twitter.com/9XAN3qKdSL — Andretti F1 #1 Fan (@mereeedithh) February 3, 2023

He would assist Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez duo in car development. Additionally, he’ll also be working with Red Bull in commercial activities.

