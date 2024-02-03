Ferrari F1 Car Reveal 2024: When Will the Italian Giants Reveal Their 2024 Car and Where to Watch It?

In the calm of the winter break, where teams were quietly striving to enhance their cars’ performance, Lewis Hamilton delivered a shocking revelation. His choice to team up with Ferrari in 2025 has unquestionably caught the entire F1 community off guard. However, amidst all the buzz, Ferrari fans might have overlooked that they are just 10 days away from witnessing the crucial car launch day for their team.

Ferrari has revealed the name of its 2024 car – SF24, which they hope will enable them to challenge Red Bull. Previously, the Italian team had made it clear that they would be overhauling their car by 95%.

According to Motorsport.com, the team is planning to reduce the chassis weight, aiming to gain valuable tenths in pace. Additionally, there are indications that the SF24 will adopt a concept inspired by Red Bull.

The Austrian team effectively deployed a car meeting the minimum weight requirement right from the beginning of 2023. This success has now prompted Ferrari to channel their efforts in a similar direction.

When will Ferrari reveal its car?

The Maranello-based outfit will unveil the SF24 on February 13th. Ahead of that important information has begun to surface from the Maranello facility. According to reports from Gazzetta, the lower front section of the car is designed for more efficient air management directed towards the car floor.

In terms of suspension, a notable change involves a more extreme geometry. The suspension configuration is expected to maintain a push rod layout at the front and a pull rod at the back.

As for its engine, it will be powered by the 066/100, with oversight from David George. In addition, the inlet flanks will be placed further back and have a smaller cross-section than the SF23.

Where to watch the car reveal?

The car launch events stand out as one of the most thrilling occasions preceding the start of the season. Undoubtedly, teams have been putting in relentless efforts over the past few weeks to unveil their cars. As teams often keep performance aspects under wraps, fans keep an eye on the revelation of their favorite team’s livery.

However, before Ferrari unveils its livery, six teams will have already showcased theirs. All teams usually drop images or footage on their social media and YouTube or stream a live launch event. So all Ferrari enthusiasts can catch the team’s new car and livery live on their YouTube and social media platforms at 11 AM GMT (6 AM EST) on February 13.

It is usually a live event in which Ferrari opts to unveil its car. In 2023, they did some demonstration laps with the SF23. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz drove the new car around the Fiorano test track. In 2024, the Scuderia may also conduct a similar event.

When does testing begin?

The F1 cars that haven’t been driven by our beloved drivers on the track will make their return on February 21st for the pre-season testing.

This test is scheduled to take place at the 5.412-kilometer Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, spanning three days from February 21 to 23. During the pre-season test, all teams will make their final adjustments ahead of the season opener the following weekend.

Although broadcasting plans are not yet announced in the respective regions, fans will have the opportunity to watch all three testing days live on F1TV.