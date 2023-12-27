HomeSearch

Daniel Ricciardo Tones Down His Desire to Be a World Champion: “It’s Not Going to Change My Life”

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 27, 2023

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

After a successful five-year stint with Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo left the side at the end of the 2018 season to carve out a team leader role for himself with an outfit that would back him for the championship. He first went to Renault before moving to McLaren. However, he couldn’t realize his ambitions with any of them. Since the Honey Badger is already 34 now and is perhaps running out of time to become a world champion, he has seemingly toned down his desire to achieve his lifelong goal.

Ricciardo told Tom Clarkson on the Beyond the Grid podcast, “Do I still want to be world champion? Yes. Has it been a dream of mine since I was a kid? Yes. But maybe it’s just because I’ve seen Max, or whoever else, and they’re still waking up the same person. It’s not going to change me as a human, therefore it’s not going to change my life going forward.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/therbriccardo/status/1418847818895220749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just a few years back, Ricciardo was hell-bent on fighting for the championship. However, after seeing Verstappen garner all the support in the garage, he left Red Bull to find a team that would build their aspirations around him. As Ricciardo departed with the hope of achieving success elsewhere, he hit a roadblock.

With Renault, he was stuck with an underachieving midfield team. He only registered a few podiums before moving to McLaren. However, it would be at Woking that he would face the toughest two years of his career.

He was not only outclassed by an inexperienced Lando Norris, but Red Bull struck gold by producing an utterly dominant car. But there still might be some hope for Ricciardo to jump back into a championship-winning car, as Sergio Perez’s seat at Milton Keynes seems to be under threat.

Sergio Perez could gift Daniel Ricciardo his fairytale ending with Red Bull

Sergio Perez really struggled in 2023 as on several occasions he found himself knocked out of Q1 and Q2. On the other hand, Max Verstappen went on to win the championship by a whopping 290-point margin and registered 19 Grand Prix wins.

Hence, if the Mexican’s dip in form continues, Christian Horner has already revealed that 2024 could be the last year for the 33-year-old on the team. If Red Bull does decide to replace Perez, Daniel Ricciardo is being named as one of the prime candidates to replace him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CarManToday/status/1737958324593709341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That being said, from the handful of races the Australian drove this season, only the Mexican Grand Prix is where he had a strong race. As a result, Ricciardo needs to pull his socks up in 2024 if he is keen to make an impression.

And that’s exactly what he’s prepared to do. Speedcafe.com quoted him as saying, “I will expect me to do things like I did in Mexico and turn some heads, and have people saying ‘Oh, he’s still got it,” because I believe I can.”

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

