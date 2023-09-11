Sebastian Vettel Raises German Argument as He Provides Concerning Outlook About Mick Schumacher’s Future

Germans for long have dominated the sport of F1. Michael Schumacher has arguably been the best among them, winning seven world championships. Soon after, Sebastian Vettel extended the German foothold in F1 by winning four more titles from 2010 to 2013. Three years later, Germany had another champion when Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton to the title. However, since 2016, the outlook for Germans in F1 looks bleak. This is exactly the argument that Vettel brought up when he discussed Mick Schumacher’s future in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Even though Mick is the son of a seven-time F1 champion, he has not found it easy in F1. The 24-year-old joined the sport in 2021 as a driver for Haas. He spent two seasons with them, following which the team parted ways with him because of his repeated crashes.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has always been critical of the young German. The 58-year-old pointed out that with Mick costing his side a whopping $5,000,000 in damages due to crashes, the team could not afford to continue their partnership.

However, Mick believes that Haas never treated him well in the first place and has often explained how Mercedes is currently nurturing him even though he is only a reserve driver for them. While the 24-year-old cannot join the Silver Arrows due to the team’s commitment to their two drivers, there were rumors that he could join Williams.

However, that door seems to have shut on him as well. It is for this reason that Vettel believes that the future of his good friend is concerning.

Sebastian Vettel believes Mick Schumacher is currently the only young German talent

While speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview about Mick Schumacher’s hopes for the future in F1, Sebastian Vettel said (as quoted by f1only.fr), “The situation is difficult at the moment. There is perhaps still only one cockpit, and the moment, it is not so easy, or rather it is difficult to enter it. But there is always a possibility“.

Vettel is referencing the opportunity available at Alfa Romeo, which will become the works team of Audi in 2026. Since Audi is a German manufacturer, they have expressed interest in signing a German driver. Hence, Vettel believes that Schumacher can still get a second chance as long as he works for it.

The four-time champion then explained how the 24-year-old is the only young German talent at the moment. “From a German point of view, it is essential because he is not just a great young talent, he is also perhaps the only one at the moment,” added the former Red Bull driver.

However, unfortunately for Schumacher, all doors seem to have closed on him. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently explained how the 24-year-old may not get a seat in F1 next season after Williams confirmed that they are deciding to stick with Logan Sargeant.

Williams is unwilling to replace Sargeant with Schumacher

While speaking in a recent interview, Williams team principal James Vowles made it clear that his side is unwilling to lose faith in Logan Sargeant just yet. Since the American has been struggling this season, many believe that the British outfit may consider replacing him with someone like Mick Schumacher.

Despite the same, Vowles has vehemently said, “My plan A is investing in Logan and making sure we get the absolute most out of him.” Hence, with Schumacher’s last hope seemingly bailing on him, the 24-year-old may need to stick with Mercedes for another season as their reserve driver or move to some other form of motorsport.