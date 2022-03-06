“We can become World Champions with five wins”: Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari’s consistency can win them the title in the 2022 season

Charles Leclerc believes consistency is the key if Ferrari want to return to the summit by winning the Championship in 2022.

After spending over a decade in Red Bull and Mercedes’ shadows, many predict 2022 to be the year Ferrari return to glory. They made some amends in 2021 by finishing third after a disastrous campaign in 2020 when they ended their year P6.

Their driver line-up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in particular, is considered by many to be strongest. On top of that, reports suggest that their car development for the upcoming campaign has been better than the rest.

At the first pre-season test in Barcelona, the Italian team showed real promise. Ferrari completed more laps than any other team and their pace looked very strong.

Leclerc shared his thoughts on the upcoming season on a French TV show, Canal Sports Club. The 24-year old feels fairly confident and labels consistency as the key to success.

“The last two years have been complicated,” he said. “Ferrari is always under great pressure. But we react well as a team and we have also prepared well for the new rules.”

Pre-season test in Bahrain is going to be crucial for Ferrari, says Charles Leclerc

The Barcelona test was a success for the Scuderia. However, another three days of testing in Bahrain is now just around the corner. Leclerc feels that the upcoming test is going to be crucial for the season.

The changes in regulation this year have made the cars radically different. This makes it difficult for drivers to adjust and get up to speed with their new machinery.

Talking about consistency, Leclerc feels that achieving that would earn them at-least five wins in 2022. The Monegasque feels that five race victories would be enough for them to win the crown.

First taste of my 2022 beast. 😍 pic.twitter.com/UCa0i6oc9A — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) February 18, 2022

“Achieving five wins would already be great. If we are consistent, we can become World Champions with five wins,” Leclerc continued.

“Those test days in Bahrain will be very important as we prepare for the first race. We remain cautious because we don’t know where we stand, but we are very motivated and we want to fight at the front.”

