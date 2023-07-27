HomeSearch

Dark Clouds Loom Large Over Belgian GP as Notorious Weather Forecast Makes Concerning Comeback

After a week’s gap, the F1 2023 season will feature another exciting European race. This time the next race will unfold at the iconic SPA venue in Belgium. This will be the final race before the season heads into a summer break. And what makes this upcoming Belgian GP all the more exciting is that it is a sprint race weekend. With so much on the line, teams must be cautious of the weather.

Moreover, since there is something on the line each day on account of a sprint race, it is also important to note the weather forecast for the entire weekend. This is because things could change drastically for teams from one session to another.

Belgian GP weather forecast

According to a report put out by williamsf1.com, there is an expectation of light rain and a light breeze on Friday, July 28. The report adds that there is a high chance that rain could affect both FP1 and qualifying.

As for Saturday, July 29, there is an expectation of light rain and a light breeze once again. The report states that the day’s highest chances of rain (35%) are during the sprint.

And when it comes to the main race, the chances of rain are the least. Since the expectations are that the weather is likely to be mixed for the rest of the weekend, it will be interesting to see what kind of strategy the teams use. Below is the Belgian GP weather report for each day according to weather.com.

Friday, July 28: FP1 and Qualifying

Maximum Temperature: 21 Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 15

Chances of rain: 83%

Conditions: Light rain

Saturday, July 29: Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race

Maximum Temperature: 20 Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 12 Celsius

Chances of rain: 86%

Conditions: Light rain

Sunday, July 30: Main Race

Maximum Temperature: 17

Minimum Temperature: 13

Chances of rain: 64%

Conditions: Showers expected

What is expected at the Belgian GP?

Red Bull completely dominated the last edition of the Belgian Grand Prix in 2022. Double world champion Max Verstappen won the race by a staggering margin of 17.8 seconds from his teammate, Sergio Perez.

And considering how Red Bull have dominated so far, one cannot look beyond them to once again win the race this weekend. However, if there is one race on this year’s calendar where their domination could be threatened, then it is this week in SPA.

Since the SPA circuit has high-speed corners, McLaren may have a slight edge over Red Bull in that aspect. And they could use that to their advantage to threaten the pole for both qualifying and the sprint shootout. If they can manage that, then this weekend’s race could indeed be very interesting.

