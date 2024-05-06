“Thank You for Making Africa Proud!”: Letsile Tebogo Shines Again as Team Botswana Secures Gold at the World Relays 2024

The World Relays 2024 witnessed some intense battles, with athletes eyeing to secure the Olympics spot through the event. Winning the 4×400-meter men’s final, Team Botswana qualified for the Paris Olympics. It was a historic victory for both the squad and Letsile Tebogo, who had an impressive run in the second leg of the event. The Instagram page of World Athletics’ congratulated the African squad with fans showering praises in the comments.

Team Botswana used the same lineup as in the Olympic Qualifying Round, except for Isaac Makwala being replaced by Busang Collen Kebinatshipi. Kebinatshipi delivered an excellent first leg in the 4×400-meter relay before passing the baton to Tebogo.

The 20-year-old maintained his great form in this race, running 43.72 seconds before delivering the baton to Leungo Scotch. Botswana had a significant lead heading into the final leg over Team South Africa and Belgium, who were battling for second place.

Bayapo Ndori crossed the finish line to win the gold medal for his country, while the relay team took the world lead by recording an astounding 2:59.11. Team South Africa finished second, with Belgium taking the third spot. The two podium finishes left the African fans in awe, who praised their representatives.

“Botswana and South Africa, what was that? You ran that race like your careers depended on it. Thank you for making Africa proud!!!”

Letsile Tebogo has clinched his spot in the Paris Olympics, and many track fans are already predicting the way he will perform.

“Tebogo is going to be a problem in the 400 and 200 and 100 too.”

The euphoria that African fans are experiencing following this victory is indescribable. They are pleased with their athletes and offer them credit for the win.

“So happy to see SA still do well without Wade running. We’ll done Botswana. Tebogo is a star.”

This admirer recalls Tebogo’s powerful statement before the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya.

“Tebogo said ‘it’s time for Africa to shine'”

Despite their country winning silver in the World Relays, this supporter was delighted for their neighbours.

“Yho!Yho!Yho! What a proud moment for Africa…Well done to our neighbours for securing the GOLD South Africa We love to see it.”

Winning gold at the World Relays drew a lot of attention to Team Botswana. Tebogo had previously stated that African athletes would compete at their highest level this Olympic year, and he has shown this in the event. The 20-year-old had always hoped to make an impression at the Olympics, and he accomplished it in the same event before the finals.

Letsile Tebogo punching the ticket to the Paris Olympics

Many track athletes dream of making it to the Olympics. However, punching a ticket to the event with the entire squad is beyond imagination for a country like Botswana, which has been in contention this year.

Letsile Tebogo’s numerous achievements during the outdoor season drew attention to African athletes, despite the dominance of Europeans and Americans. Team USA was disqualified at the Olympic Qualifying Round in the Bahamas, allowing other 4×400-meter teams to run for gold.

The grid of eight saw an exciting track battle between Team South Africa and Botswana. However, Tebogo’s 43.49-second time in the second leg gave Botswana a significant lead. His teammates subsequently maintained the advantage as Ndori crossed the finish line, defeating South Africa by only 0.03 seconds. Both countries qualified for the Paris Olympics, which is a big deal for the athletes and African supporters.