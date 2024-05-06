“Prove Me Wrong”: Renato Moicano Rallies for Jose Aldo vs. Henry Cejudo After Aldo’s Epic UFC Return

The ‘King of Rio’ Jose Aldo put on a clinical display in front of his home crowd to secure his first win since December 2021 at UFC 301. While it is widely known that this was the last fight on his contract, this victory has started a debate around his retirement. In the midst of all this, fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano has claimed he has the perfect fight to be made for Jose Aldo after his recent win if he chooses to continue.

Aldo returned to the UFC after almost a four-year hiatus to take on Jonathan Martinez. He dominated the fight from the very first round to put himself back into the win column. Following the win, Moicano tweeted out saying,

“Unpopular opinion… Aldo vs Cejudo is the fight to make!!! Prove me wrong #ufc #mma.”



In his win against Martinez, Aldo displayed all facets of his game and proved that he hasn’t lost a step. Over the course of the fight, Aldo landed 101 total strikes and secured a takedown as well. He also landed 77 significant strikes to further leave no doubts in the minds of the judges. However, this win might be the last time we see Jose Aldo in the UFC octagon.

The fight against Martinez was the final fight on Aldo’s contract. At this point in time, he does not have a new one in place as he could not reach an agreement with Dana White and his team. The UFC brass will most likely sit down with Aldo once again in order to try and close the deal.

If they succeed, Henry Cejudo might just be the perfect next fight for Jose Aldo.

A closer look at Jose Aldo vs Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo, similar to Jose Aldo had retired from the sport, only to return to action after a few years on the sidelines. Both former champions have had a lot of success as UFC fighters and are aiming to get back to the top in their second innings with the company. Unfortunately for Cejudo, his comeback hasn’t quite gone the way he would have mapped.



He is currently on a two-fight skid with losses against Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. That said, Cejudo is still ranked fifth in the division. A fight between the two would be an epic clash between two former champions and a good way for both men to take a huge step forward in the title picture, before their inevitable swansong.